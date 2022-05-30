Design student from Aberdeenshire uses her final project to highlight ‘invisible’ condition misophonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Design student from Aberdeenshire uses her final project to highlight ‘invisible’ condition misophonia

By Cameron Roy
May 30, 2022, 3:51 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 4:28 pm
A picture of misophonia-affected Keran Andrew.
Keran Andrew is trying to bring attention to misophonia. Supplied by Edinburgh Napier University

A design student from Aberdeenshire is using her final year project to raise awareness of a condition called misophonia.

Keran Andrew, 21, has been affected by misophonia since she was 12 years old.

The condition means that certain sounds trigger emotional or physiological responses.

Until recently, the condition has been described as invisible because people would not be aware of what sufferers were going through when they heard a triggering sound.

A visual representation of misophonia shows a woman shouting when she hears a sound.
A drawing from a misophonia sufferer when asked to show how it affects them. Supplied by Edinburgh Napier University

After going undiagnosed for years during her childhood, it was only recently that Miss Andrew began to understand more about the condition and how she could help herself live with it on a day-by-day basis.

She said: “There’s still not an awful lot said or known about misophonia and what can be done to help it.

‘Would people think I would just be making it up?’

“My mum is affected by it and obviously I am too, but we’ve just sort of learnt certain things ourselves that help us to live as normal life as possible, despite having this condition that can be quite difficult to cope with.

“I’ve always been a bit embarrassed of telling people about the condition and I think that really stems from there not being enough information on it out there. Would people think I would just be making it up?

“That’s really why I chose the condition – and my experiences with it – to be a key subject for my final year project. I wanted to firstly help educate people about misophonia and what it is.

How can buildings cater to those affected by misophonia?

Miss Andrew’s project at Edinburgh Napier University aims to highlight some of the construction and design features that could be implemented to make buildings more suitable for those affected by misophonia.

3D model of a building designed to help people affected by misophonia.
Miss Andrew’s design is trying to make buildings easier for people with misophonia. Supplied by Edinburgh Napier University

Her work focuses heavily on interior installations and curved partitions that help dampen loud noises.

Her design also features a space for misophonia treatment, indoor and outdoor cafes.

Included was an exhibition space for people affected misophonia to get their thoughts and feelings on living with it across to a wider audience.

Collection of images and designs about living with misophonia and how the design of buildings could help those affected.
Miss Andrew’s design showcase will be on display this week. Supplied by Edinburgh Napier University.

The design will be put on display from May 26 to June 2 at the university’s Merchiston campus.

Miss Andrew says that “If more people were aware of the conditions, and more buildings were designed to support those with it, then it would be a lot easier to live with.

“The more people that know about misophonia and what it is, the better.”

