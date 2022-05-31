Inverurie businessman inspired to cycle east coast to west coast after family’s mental ill-health and dementia battles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverurie businessman’s charity fundraiser will involve him cycling across Scotland from the most easterly to westerly point.

He will ride his bike 280 miles over Scotland this week to raise funds for child mental health and adult dementia.

Paul Riddell, 50, has so far secured donations and pledges worth £4,500 and hopes to reach his goal of £10,000.

The money will be split 50:50 between Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) and Brain Health Scotland (BHS).

The two-day journey will involve long hours of cycling across the heart of Scotland.

The ride will start on Friday, June 3 to mark World Bicycle Day at Keith Inch, Peterhead. Then west towards Turriff and then on to Huntly, Braemar, Glenshee and Pitlochry.

On Saturday, he will continue to Loch Tay, Glencoe and the Corran ferry before the final stretch to the Ardnamurchan Point Lighthouse.

‘But rather than retreat into self-pity’

Mr Riddell said: “Like many others, my family has been affected in recent years by child mental ill-health and adult dementia. At times, dealing with the consequences of these medical conditions is, frankly, extremely difficult.

“But rather than retreat into self-pity, I wanted to do something positive to support CAHMS and to help Brain Health Scotland with their vital work.

“One of my coping mechanisms is exercise, and cycling in particular. So I have decided to undertake the challenge of riding to support CAHMS and to help Brain Health Scotland with their vital work.

‘You’ll be surprised what you can achieve’

“The purpose of the ride is to raise funds for CAMHS, which is part of the NHS, and BHS, which is supported by Alzheimer Scotland and seeks to empower people to protect their brain health and reduce their risk of diseases that lead to dementia.”

“I will also be making a short film about the challenge in the hope of inspiring others, if not to take on a major charity fundraising effort then to get out and do some exercise.

“It is incredibly beneficial for your physical and mental health, especially as you get older. And, as I have found, you’ll be surprised what you can achieve.”

If you want to support Mr Riddell, you can donate to his just giving page here.