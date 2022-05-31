Inverurie businessman inspired to cycle east coast to west coast after family’s mental ill-health and dementia battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie businessman inspired to cycle east coast to west coast after family’s mental ill-health and dementia battles

By Cameron Roy
May 31, 2022, 1:14 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 1:49 pm
Paul Riddell is preparing for a journey across the breadth Scotland. Supplied by Paul Riddell.
An Inverurie businessman’s charity fundraiser will involve him cycling across Scotland from the most easterly to westerly point.

He will ride his bike 280 miles over Scotland this week to raise funds for child mental health and adult dementia.

Paul Riddell, 50, has so far secured donations and pledges worth £4,500 and hopes to reach his goal of £10,000.

The money will be split 50:50 between Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) and Brain Health Scotland (BHS).

The two-day journey will involve long hours of cycling across the heart of Scotland.

According to Google Maps, the route will take Mr Riddell 25 hours to cycle.

The ride will start on Friday, June 3 to mark World Bicycle Day at Keith Inch, Peterhead. Then west towards Turriff and then on to Huntly, Braemar, Glenshee and Pitlochry.

On Saturday, he will continue to Loch Tay, Glencoe and the Corran ferry before the final stretch to the Ardnamurchan Point Lighthouse.

‘But rather than retreat into self-pity’

Mr Riddell said: “Like many others, my family has been affected in recent years by child mental ill-health and adult dementia. At times, dealing with the consequences of these medical conditions is, frankly, extremely difficult.

“But rather than retreat into self-pity, I wanted to do something positive to support CAHMS and to help Brain Health Scotland with their vital work.

Mr Riddell cycling in Glencoe to prepare himself for the journey. Supplied by Paul Riddell.

“One of my coping mechanisms is exercise, and cycling in particular. So I have decided to undertake the challenge of riding to support CAHMS and to help Brain Health Scotland with their vital work.

‘You’ll be surprised what you can achieve’

“The purpose of the ride is to raise funds for CAMHS, which is part of the NHS, and BHS, which is supported by Alzheimer Scotland and seeks to empower people to protect their brain health and reduce their risk of diseases that lead to dementia.”

“I will also be making a short film about the challenge in the hope of inspiring others, if not to take on a major charity fundraising effort then to get out and do some exercise.

“It is incredibly beneficial for your physical and mental health, especially as you get older. And, as I have found, you’ll be surprised what you can achieve.”

If you want to support Mr Riddell, you can donate to his just giving page here.

