Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury tweets farewell amid transfer links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury has tweeted his farewells to the club after being linked with a move away from Balmoor.

Savoury has been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and may follow departed Blue Toon skipper Scott Brown in securing a return to full-time football.

Peterhead brought Savoury to the club last year after he had spent an injury-hit 12 months out of the game.

Manager Jim McInally had him up on trial and offered him a two-year deal after he impressed during that period.

The 21-year-old made himself a regular in the Peterhead side, scoring six goals in 28 games and helping the Buchan outfit secure their place in League One for another campaign.

Been an absolute pleasure to play for this club and enjoyed every minute of it. I want to say a massive thanks to all the staff and players who have been brilliant with me from the start!💙🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/p2oZ7qerld — Grant Savoury (@Grant_Savoury) June 2, 2022

It was reported last month that along with making striker Russell McLean available for transfer, Peterhead were also facing a fight to keep Savoury at the club after interest from elsewhere.

It now appears the former Celtic youngster will be moving on after just a year with the team.

He tweeted: “Been an absolute pleasure to play for this club and enjoyed every minute of it.

“I want to say a massive thanks to all the staff and players who have been brilliant with me from the start!”

Savoury came through the academy at Celtic but was let go in 2020, following a loan spell with Edinburgh City.

He suffered injury setbacks after trials at Morton and Queen of the South, before being picked up by Peterhead.

After Brown moved on, losing Savoury would be another blow and there has been Championship interest in fellow midfielder Hamish Ritchie.