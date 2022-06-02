Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury tweets farewell amid transfer links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury tweets farewell amid transfer links

By Jamie Durent
June 2, 2022, 12:22 pm
Grant Savoury in action for Peterhead

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury has tweeted his farewells to the club after being linked with a move away from Balmoor.

Savoury has been attracting interest from clubs in the Championship and may follow departed Blue Toon skipper Scott Brown in securing a return to full-time football.

Peterhead brought Savoury to the club last year after he had spent an injury-hit 12 months out of the game.

Manager Jim McInally had him up on trial and offered him a two-year deal after he impressed during that period.

The 21-year-old made himself a regular in the Peterhead side, scoring six goals in 28 games and helping the Buchan outfit secure their place in League One for another campaign.

It was reported last month that along with making striker Russell McLean available for transfer, Peterhead were also facing a fight to keep Savoury at the club after interest from elsewhere.

It now appears the former Celtic youngster will be moving on after just a year with the team.

He tweeted: “Been an absolute pleasure to play for this club and enjoyed every minute of it.

“I want to say a massive thanks to all the staff and players who have been brilliant with me from the start!”

Savoury came through the academy at Celtic but was let go in 2020, following a loan spell with Edinburgh City.

He suffered injury setbacks after trials at Morton and Queen of the South, before being picked up by Peterhead.

After Brown moved on, losing Savoury would be another blow and there has been Championship interest in fellow midfielder Hamish Ritchie.

