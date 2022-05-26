A ‘total farce, no flow to it at all’: Readers react to £50m Haudagain changes By Kieran Beattie May 26, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 4:08 pm 1 Aerial photography of the new road around the Haudagain, photograph by Paul Glendell, 19/05/2022 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Take our poll: Is the £50m new road at the Haudagain roundabout worth it? The Flying Pigs: We’ve lost a traffic jam and Haudagained a slightly shorter traffic jam Two nights of closures at Haudagain roundabout planned for next week Drone footage shows new road in action on completed Haudagain improvement scheme