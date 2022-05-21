The Flying Pigs: We’ve lost a traffic jam and Haudagained a slightly shorter traffic jam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: We’ve lost a traffic jam and Haudagained a slightly shorter traffic jam

By The Flying Pigs
May 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 11:24 am
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth at the Haudagain opening ceremony (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth at the Haudagain opening ceremony (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs.

J Fergus Lamont, arts critic and author of the new musical based on La Bohème about empty shopping centre units, Unaffordable Rent

Much excitement at the beginning of this week, when I heard whispers of the finishing touches being put to a long-gestated installation at the edge of the city. I could not resist attending the much-anticipated “grand opening” of a project so prolonged it has acquired a mythic quality.

The Flying Pigs

You may not have heard of it, for it has received little or no publicity, but The Haudagain Roundabout Improvement may be the most groundbreaking public artwork I have ever experienced, and I include in that 1990’s coruscating Inverurie Bypass.

Given the name, with its mixture of demotic Scots, evocation of fairground rides, and the promise of change for the better, I imagined a north-east tribute to the 1960s children’s classic featuring, perhaps a Doric Ermintrude and a “toonser” Zebedee; something which, given the near £50 million cost of the enterprise, might even be on a par with Storybook Glen.

But, upon approaching the fabled roundabout, I could find no sign of the candy-coloured Arcadian idyll that I had envisaged. Indeed, there was little of note, aside from a structure emblazoned with the words “Taco Bell” – a reference I found obscure, for I could see no bell, although the premises were undoubtedly a little bit taco.

The new and improved Haudagain (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

However, a rude mechanical I approached gestured towards a shining new stretch of road, and described it as a 16-year soap opera. Undoubtedly an impressive length of time for any such a production to run.

Peering towards the thoroughfare in question, I observed a woman in a hard hat and high visibility jacket cutting a ribbon, and declaiming something about reducing congestion. I find a packet of Tunes does the trick.

I then stood, mesmerised, as, before my eyes, what had once been a very large traffic jam was miraculously transformed into a smaller traffic jam. Then, famished by my experience, I visited “Taco Bell” and sampled their volcano burrito with Diablo sauce.

I wept.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but I dinna hink I’ll be pittin in an offer for Stewartie Milne’s massive mansion. Noo, I likes a nosey at the funcy hooses on the ASPC as much as onyb’dy, but fan I seen a yon photies in the paper this wik, I didnae imagine masel relaxing in the sweeming pool or gliding doon the curvy staircase in a posh frock, I just seen masel trying tae clean yon massive marble fleers wi’ my Flash Swiffer.

The prospect o’ dizens of rooms a’ needing hoovering maks me cowk

Even if I hid a spare £7.5 million, I widnae wint the hassle o’ a 26-seater banqueting hall, a massive snooker room, or even a tiny wee library. It’s nae the price, it’s the dusting I’d object tae.

Stewart Milne’s opulent home features its very own swimming pool, gym, spa, tennis court, cocktail bar and even a small lake (Photo: Savills)

I hae mair than enough trouble trying tae keep a regular-sized hoose clean. Especially fan my three are charging aboot drapping their PE kit in the kitchen, flinging jam at the wa’s, and leaving pizza on the dog. And it’s worse fan my Jayden’s ACDC is playing up. So, the prospect o’ dizens of rooms a’ needing hoovering maks me cowk.

Apparently it’s the maist expensive residential hoose tae iver be pit on the mairket in Aberdeen, but I’m nae sure it’s gaan tae be easy tae shift it. I mean, is there really onyb’dy oot there wi’ £7.5 million tae spend fa wints tae bide in a secondhand new build fae Stewartie Milne?

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who always steps up to take one

They’ll be dancing in the streets of Eintracht tonight! I’m still recovering from the stress of watching the Europa League final on Wednesday. After 120 minutes and then penalties, I had chewed my fingernails down to the bone.

Unlimitedly, the Frankfurters triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out, after they gubbed The Rangers 1-1 in normal time. In the end, big-name signing Aaron Ramsey let the side down with a duff penalty that even my granny could have saved, and she’s arithmetic.

I’d love to tell you that I was rooting for The Rangers, but if I says that I would be being disincongruous. Try as I might, I just couldn’t find it in my heart to support them, so my motto for the night was: “Ich bin Eintracht Frankfurter”.

Joking aside, it was a tremendous achievement by The Rangers to reach a European final. And I do emphasise with the The Rangers fans who is left feeling dilapidated by the defeat.

We support different teams, but we has more in common than what we have what separates us. After all – that’s how Dons fans feel all the time.

  • See The Flying Pigs live in The Rothienorman Picture Show at HMT Aberdeen from September 21 to 24

@FlyingPigNews

Read more from The Flying Pigs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]