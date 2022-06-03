To Infinity and Beyond: Aberdeen Science Centre marks new Disney Pixar film Lightyear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To Infinity and Beyond: Aberdeen Science Centre marks new Disney Pixar film Lightyear

By Cameron Roy
June 3, 2022, 12:08 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 7:06 pm
Lightyear is released later this month. Supplied by Creative Curiosity
Lightyear is released later this month. Supplied by Creative Curiosity

Aberdeen Science Centre is taking visitors to the stars to mark the launch of Disney Pixar’s new film Lightyear.

Three new attractions at the centre, on Constitution Street, feature events from Buzz Lightyears’ adventures in space as part of his backstory in the beloved blockbuster series Toy Story.

A variety of hands-on and interactive exhibits inspired by the film will be running through June.

Lighyear will be released in cinemas on June 17.

What new exhibits are on?

Visitors will be able to experience the following:

  • The Space Ranger Bootcamp which will involve completing a series of challenges by building a space craft, piloting robots and solving intricate puzzles.
  • The Rocket Launch Experiment Zone will involve building your own rocket ship and exploring the chemical reactions that allow them to fly.
  • The Under 6’s Rocket Science will allow younger astronauts to design, decorate and launch rockets from a launch pad.
Budding young scientists will be able to enjoy Buzz Lighyears’ space adventures. Supplied by Aberdeen Science Centre

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of the science centre, said: “Every space ranger’s journey has a beginning, and we hope that a few of those journeys will begin at Aberdeen Science Centre.

“The hands-on and interactive sessions will be a brilliant introduction to space travel, allowing people to step into the world of Buzz Lightyear and the real-life men and women who are brave enough to journey into the unknown.”

ASC was recently awarded five-star status by VisitScotland after it reopened in 2021 following a £6m renovation.

It is currently ranked second out of 158 on TripAdvisor’s best things to do in Aberdeen.

To learn more about the centre or to buy tickets, visit here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]