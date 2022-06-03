To Infinity and Beyond: Aberdeen Science Centre marks new Disney Pixar film Lightyear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre is taking visitors to the stars to mark the launch of Disney Pixar’s new film Lightyear.

Three new attractions at the centre, on Constitution Street, feature events from Buzz Lightyears’ adventures in space as part of his backstory in the beloved blockbuster series Toy Story.

A variety of hands-on and interactive exhibits inspired by the film will be running through June.

Lighyear will be released in cinemas on June 17.

What new exhibits are on?

Visitors will be able to experience the following:

The Space Ranger Bootcamp which will involve completing a series of challenges by building a space craft, piloting robots and solving intricate puzzles.

The Rocket Launch Experiment Zone will involve building your own rocket ship and exploring the chemical reactions that allow them to fly.

The Under 6’s Rocket Science will allow younger astronauts to design, decorate and launch rockets from a launch pad.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of the science centre, said: “Every space ranger’s journey has a beginning, and we hope that a few of those journeys will begin at Aberdeen Science Centre.

“The hands-on and interactive sessions will be a brilliant introduction to space travel, allowing people to step into the world of Buzz Lightyear and the real-life men and women who are brave enough to journey into the unknown.”

ASC was recently awarded five-star status by VisitScotland after it reopened in 2021 following a £6m renovation.

It is currently ranked second out of 158 on TripAdvisor’s best things to do in Aberdeen.

To learn more about the centre or to buy tickets, visit here.