In Pictures: Johnshaven’s Jubilee celebrations go down a treat By David Mackay June 3, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 6:03 pm 0 Platinum Jubilee street party, Johnshaven: Turrid Reppe, JP Molland and Bruce Molland. Picture Kath Flannery/DCT [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Bishop calls on Johnson to stand down over lockdown party ‘lies’ In pictures: Aberdeen neighbourhood that came together during lockdown host Platinum Jubilee party In Pictures: Royal reunion on day two of Jubilee celebration Queen said to have found first day of Jubilee celebrations ‘very tiring’