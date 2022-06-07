Coastal path that could stretch from St Cyrus to Cullen named after Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Community volunteers have cemented a royal legacy for a path that could eventually stretch 90 miles along the coastline.

The Mearns Coastal Heritage Group (Merchat) originally began restoring the path at St Cyrus to Johnshaven following storm damage in 2018.

But the project has grown and, with support from Aberdeenshire Council and Paths for All, efforts are now under way to create a continuous path to Cullen.

The 90-mile route would take in 30 settlements, castles, sea stacks, beaches and waterfalls.

Multiple sections of the route already exist, but work is required to join them together.

And although it is not yet finished, the route already has its name – the Platinum Jubilee Coastal Path.

‘Fantastic way to mark hard work’

The Lord Lieutenants of Banffshire, Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire secured permission to name the coastal path after the celebrations.

Charis Duthie, project manager for Merchat – which is affiliated with Tangleha Artists Collective – said the group was delighted.

She said: “We’ve focused on making a sustainable resource bringing economic benefits as well as creating a place for socialising, exercising and clearing your mind.

“We have constructed all improvements with the highest environmental considerations, while ensuring the accessibility was a key consideration at each stage.

“We’re delighted to be marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by naming the route on behalf of the celebration, it’s a fantastic way to highlight all the hard work.”

Creating a ‘lasting legacy’

Paths for All has supported the volunteers with advice on how to develop the path and funding, which has been used towards signage along the way.

It is hoped the path will eventually run from North Water Bridge to Cullen.

The key focus over the next 10 years will be to extend and enhance missing stretches of path along the way by encouraging local communities and landowners to get involved.

Lord Lieutenant for Kincardineshire, Alastair Macphie, has championed the initiative to extend the path, and believes it is key to enhancing the facilities for residents, visitors and local businesses.

He said: “Through marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we hope that the project will leave a lasting legacy within the region and help communities come together.

“The path will quickly become a valuable asset for tourism and social capital in the area, making it vital that we continue trying to provide the project with the dedicated resources it needs to move forward.”

Richard Armstrong, senior development officer at Paths for All said: “This coastal path is an outstanding example of what community groups can do when they come together.

“It’s inspiring to see groups like Merchat coming together and devoting their time to improve and restore such a valuable asset and create accessible routes.

“Through improving paths like this, it will contribute to our ambition of encouraging Scots to walk every day and everywhere, helping improve their physical, mental and social wellbeing.”