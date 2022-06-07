Coastal path that could stretch from St Cyrus to Cullen named after Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coastal path that could stretch from St Cyrus to Cullen named after Platinum Jubilee

By Kit Roscoe
June 7, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:30 pm
A project to create a new path from St Cyrus to Cullen is well under way. Pic supplied by Mearns Coastal Heritage Group
A project to create a new path from St Cyrus to Cullen is well under way. Pic supplied by Mearns Coastal Heritage Group

Community volunteers have cemented a royal legacy for a path that could eventually stretch 90 miles along the coastline.

The Mearns Coastal Heritage Group (Merchat) originally began restoring the path at St Cyrus  to Johnshaven following storm damage in 2018.

But the project has grown and, with support from Aberdeenshire Council and Paths for All, efforts are now under way to create a continuous path to Cullen.

The 90-mile route would take in 30 settlements, castles, sea stacks, beaches and waterfalls.

Multiple sections of the route already exist, but work is required to join them together.

And although it is not yet finished, the route already has its name – the Platinum Jubilee Coastal Path.

Wildflowers have been planted along the path, which will eventually stretch from St Cyrus to Cullen. Pic supplied by Merchat

‘Fantastic way to mark hard work’

The Lord Lieutenants of Banffshire, Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire secured permission to name the coastal path after the celebrations.

Charis Duthie, project manager for Merchat – which is affiliated with Tangleha Artists Collective – said the group was delighted.

She said: “We’ve focused on making a sustainable resource bringing economic benefits as well as creating a place for socialising, exercising and clearing your mind.

“We have constructed all improvements with the highest environmental considerations, while ensuring the accessibility was a key consideration at each stage.

“We’re delighted to be marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by naming the route on behalf of the celebration, it’s a fantastic way to highlight all the hard work.”

Tangleha Bay is just one of the views walkers will be able to enjoy along the Platinum Jubilee Coastal Path. Pic supplied by Mearns Coastal Heritage Group

Creating a ‘lasting legacy’

Paths for All has supported the volunteers with advice on how to develop the path and funding, which has been used towards signage along the way.

It is hoped the path will eventually run from North Water Bridge to Cullen.

The key focus over the next 10 years will be to extend and enhance missing stretches of path along the way by encouraging local communities and landowners to get involved.

Lord Lieutenant for Kincardineshire, Alastair Macphie, has championed the initiative to extend the path, and believes it is key to enhancing the facilities for residents, visitors and local businesses.

He said: “Through marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we hope that the project will leave a lasting legacy within the region and help communities come together.

“The path will quickly become a valuable asset for tourism and social capital in the area, making it vital that we continue trying to provide the project with the dedicated resources it needs to move forward.”

Richard Armstrong, senior development officer at Paths for All said: “This coastal path is an outstanding example of what community groups can do when they come together.

“It’s inspiring to see groups like Merchat coming together and devoting their time to improve and restore such a valuable asset and create accessible routes.

“Through improving paths like this, it will contribute to our ambition of encouraging Scots to walk every day and everywhere, helping improve their physical, mental and social wellbeing.”

