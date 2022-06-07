Man charged after £140,550 of drugs recovered in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old man has been charged after £140,550 of drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers carried out a search of a vehicle in Don Street on Monday after a man was seen acting suspiciously.

The search prompted police to carry out further searches in North Anderson Drive.

During the course of the operation, officers recovered more than £140,000 of Class A drugs, including cocaine, with a street value of £136,200, and heroin worth £4,350.

The man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “Drugs causes misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to using all tools and tactics available to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal substances.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, then please contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”