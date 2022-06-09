Aberdeen school wins national reading award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen school has been praised by the first minister for a project which aims to inspire a love of reading among pupils.

Seaton Primary School came top of the class in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge – beating nearly 600 competitors for the annual School Reading Journey Award.

The school’s commitment was praised by judges for the hard work that went into revamping its library to create an “exciting” reading environment.

Judges were also impressed with how the school showed creative thinking to use book swaps and class book boxes to encourage reading.

Ashley Verling, Seaton Primary School’s head teacher, said: “Reading is much more visible around the whole school thanks to the reading challenge.

“Pupils are building confidence in selecting books and have a growing knowledge of authors and their books.

“Despite Covid restrictions, we have engaged with parents through Sleepy Seaton and this is something that we will continue to build on.”

Sleepy Seaton brings pupils and parents together in the evening for activities.

Helping pupils develop a love of reading

Launched by the Scottish Government in 2016, the First Minister’s Reading Challenge competition is delivered by the Scottish Book Trust, which aims to promote equal access to books for everyone.

All the participants this year will receive book tokens, with the winners also being given a trophy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the winners in Ayrshire this morning.

She said: “I want to thank all the parents and teachers for their efforts to get children and families involved – and congratulate this year’s winners and everyone who participated for all the hard work and imagination they brought to this year’s challenge.”

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust’s chief executive said: “Many congratulations to all our winners – there was a wonderful range of submissions showcasing the hard work of pupils, teachers and librarians across Scotland.

“Building a strong reading culture is critical not only to improve literacy, but also to support wellbeing and develop empathy among young people.”