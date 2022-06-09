Aberdeen school wins national reading award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen school wins national reading award

By Denny Andonova
June 9, 2022, 12:01 am
Pupils of Seaton Primary School have won a prestigious reading award in recognition of their hard work and efforts. Image supplied by Scottish Book Trust.
Pupils of Seaton Primary School have won a prestigious reading award in recognition of their hard work and efforts. Image supplied by Scottish Book Trust.

An Aberdeen school has been praised by the first minister for a project which aims to inspire a love of reading among pupils.

Seaton Primary School came top of the class in the First Minister’s Reading Challenge – beating nearly 600 competitors for the annual School Reading Journey Award.

The school’s commitment was praised by judges for the hard work that went into revamping its library to create an “exciting” reading environment.

Judges were also impressed with how the school showed creative thinking to use book swaps and class book boxes to encourage reading.

Ashley Verling, Seaton Primary School’s head teacher, said: “Reading is much more visible around the whole school thanks to the reading challenge.

Seaton Primary School has won the School Journey Award – beating nearly 600 other competitors for the accolade. Image supplied by Scottish Book Trust.

“Pupils are building confidence in selecting books and have a growing knowledge of authors and their books.

“Despite Covid restrictions, we have engaged with parents through Sleepy Seaton and this is something that we will continue to build on.”

Sleepy Seaton brings pupils and parents together in the evening for activities.

Helping pupils develop a love of reading

Launched by the Scottish Government in 2016, the First Minister’s Reading Challenge competition is delivered by the Scottish Book Trust, which aims to promote equal access to books for everyone.

All the participants this year will receive book tokens, with the winners also being given a trophy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the winners in Ayrshire this morning.

Pupils were praised for their book boxes project. Image supplied by Scottish Book Trust.

She said: “I want to thank all the parents and teachers for their efforts to get children and families involved – and congratulate this year’s winners and everyone who participated for all the hard work and imagination they brought to this year’s challenge.”

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust’s chief executive said: “Many congratulations to all our winners – there was a wonderful range of submissions showcasing the hard work of pupils, teachers and librarians across Scotland.

“Building a strong reading culture is critical not only to improve literacy, but also to support wellbeing and develop empathy among young people.”

