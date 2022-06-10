Man and woman due in court following £18,000 drugs find in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and woman have been charged following an £18,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen.

The man, 30, and the woman, 37, have been charged after heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were discovered following a search yesterday.

Officers raided two properties in Elphinstone Court and Grandholm Court.

The pair are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Dan Connelly, from north-east CID, said: “We remain committed to taking appropriate action against people profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances.

“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”