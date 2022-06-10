Sniffer dogs Boo and Rosie help find illegal tobacco stashed in a secret drawer at Aberdeen shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sniffer dogs Boo and Rosie help find illegal tobacco stashed in a secret drawer at Aberdeen shop

By Denny Andonova
June 10, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sniffer dogs Rosie and Boo are taking part in an operation launched by Aberdeen City Council to crack down on sales of illegal tobacco. Image supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Detection dog Boo has added yet another successful mission on his list of achievements after finding a stash of illegal tobacco at an Aberdeen shop.

The haul of illegal cigarettes and shisha tobacco was discovered hidden under a counter during a search by Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards team.

It’s part of a campaign targeting sales of illegal tobacco, with officers checking shops to ensure they are complying with the laws surrounding the sales of the substance.

Boo, a German Wirehaired Pointer Labrador, along with springer spaniel Rosie, were praised for doing a “fantastic job” at locating the stash and pointing it to their handlers.

It comes just four weeks after Boo helped with one the organisation’s largest ever seizures, uncovering 18,000 illegal cigarettes at a shop in Fraserburgh.

Trading standards manager Graeme Paton said: “Those involved in the trade in illegal tobacco find weird and wonderful ways of hiding their stocks.

“This was just one more example to add to what we’ve found previously in Aberdeen and Boo did a fantastic job finding the tobacco which was hidden away in a secret drawer under the shop counter.”

The stash was found in a secret drawer at an Aberdeen shop.

Keeping illegal tobacco off the streets

The so-called “cheap fags” are often very well hidden away in shops, but can also be sold in workplaces and pubs, as well as on the street, from houses, or online.

Officers have stressed sales of illegal tobacco are associated with organised criminals who make money from selling counterfeit and non-duty paid tobacco to fund other illegal activities.

Mr Paton added: “People might think they are getting a bargain buying tobacco from under the counter in a shop or via social media, and that it does no harm. But they probably don’t realise the connections between illegal tobacco and organised crime and the proceeds are used to fund other illegal activities such as people smuggling and drug dealing.

We’d ask people not to buy illegal tobacco and report sales of it to us in confidence so we can make a real difference to help keep more illegal tobacco off the streets – we need to keep the pressure up on those who continue to sell it.”

