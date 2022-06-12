WATCH: Craigiebuckler animal blessing returns after pandemic paws

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Craigiebuckler animal blessing was held earlier today with dogs, cats and some rarer breeds welcomed for a short time together.

Whether it was person – or for the more unholy of pets by photograph – the pets, great and small from all over Aberdeen were together one and all for a blessing, and even their human companions were invited along.

The service was held in the Craigiebuckler Parish Church hall and was the first since the pandemic.

The tradition of holding the service goes back many years.

Trainee deacon Angie Mutch seemed to have a particular affinity with the pets as she blessed each one.

Readings, hymns and blessings were said for each of the animals present, and for those that had been lost of the last few years.

Before sending them out with a blessing on each of them, the animals were invited to raise their voices in praise.