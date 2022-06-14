Man arrested following reports of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour on Aberdeen buses By Chris Cromar June 14, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 4:54 pm The police confirmed the man's arrest this afternoon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 22-year-old has been charged following complaints of a man acting inappropriately on buses in Aberdeen. Police said they had been been made aware of social media posts about a man’s behaviour towards women. A 22-year-old man will now be reported to the procurator fiscal. In a statement, they said: “Officers are aware of posts circulating on social media in relation to a man acting inappropriately towards women on buses in Aberdeen recently. “Inquiries have been carried out and a 22-year-old man has been arrested. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Poodunnit? Investigation launched after Aberdeen flat doors smeared with faeces Body found in search for missing Invergordon dad Shaun Banner Missing Leon Hallett from Aberdeen traced Teen ‘took law into own hands’ to attack man cleared of stepdad’s murder