Man arrested following reports of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour on Aberdeen buses

A 22-year-old has been charged following complaints of a man acting inappropriately on buses in Aberdeen.

Police said they had been been made aware of social media posts about a man’s behaviour towards women.

A 22-year-old man will now be reported to the procurator fiscal.

In a statement, they said: “Officers are aware of posts circulating on social media in relation to a man acting inappropriately towards women on buses in Aberdeen recently.

“Inquiries have been carried out and a 22-year-old man has been arrested. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”