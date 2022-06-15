More than £1,000 donated in memory of Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade stalwart Sherry Bruce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of pounds have been donated to charity in memory of “caring” mum and “wonderful” grandmother stabbed to death in Aberdeen.

Sherry Bruce was found seriously injured at a property on Glenbervie Road, but could not be saved, and died at the scene.

A man, believed to be the 58-year-old’s son, was also seriously hurt.

Thai Hoang, known as Beaton, has appeared in court accused of murdering Mrs Bruce and attempted murder.

Tributes poured in for Mrs Bruce after her death on April 3.

She was the driving force behind the 20th Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade, based in Torry, and a “loyal friend” to many in her local community.

Described as a “lovely lady who was always willing to help”, she dedicated more than 15 years to helping the group’s youngest members learn new skills and earn new badges.

Now her daughter, Laura Fulton, announced donations made at her funeral will go to two causes close to her heart, commemorating her selfless and giving nature.

Gesture of kindness as Sherry Bruce’s legacy

A total of £1,120 will be split between the 20th Boys Brigade and Orchard Brae School as a legacy of the woman, who has “touched so many lives”.

In a heartfelt message on social media, her Ms Fulton thank everybody who has decided to donate to the cause in memory of her beloved mother.

She wrote: “After finally collecting the donations together and banking it last week, I would like to thank everyone who donated after mum’s funeral and who gave to the just giving page.

“On behalf of the family, I am thrilled to say in total we have raised £1,120 to be split between Orchard Brae School and 20th Company Boys Brigade.

“Such a selfless and amazing amount of money to be raised and it gives some comfort knowing that mum has touched so many hearts that this will be part of her legacy.”

Dedicated leader ‘sorely missed’

The Aberdeen and District Battalion paid tribute to Mrs Bruce in April, saying she will be “sorely missed” by many and especially by “her” Anchor boys.

Secretary Jenny Sclater said: “Everyone at Aberdeen and District Battalion was extremely sad to hear about the tragic incident on Sunday which resulted in the passing of one of our leaders, Sherry Bruce.

“She always ensured that ‘her’ Anchor boys were given the opportunity to take part in any battalion events and she was always one of the first leaders to offer to help at any event.”