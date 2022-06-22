Primary school pupils ‘blow away’ judges in climate change project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Primary school pupils ‘blow away’ judges in climate change project

By Chris Opoku
June 22, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 5:27 pm
Finn Reid and Dave Brown, from Dunnottar Primary standing in gowns with certificates
Finn Reid and Dave Brown, from Dunnottar Primary, impressed judges with their interactive climate change game. Supplied by Aberdeen University.

Pupils from three north-east schools have wowed judges in a challenge that tasked them with designing an interactive climate change game.

P7s from Ashley Road Primary in Aberdeen, Hillside School in Portlethen and Dunnottar School in Stonehaven took part in the seven-month project.

Run by Aberdeen University’s business school and retailer Geek Retreat, the youngsters were asked to think about what makes a good game before building a business case outlining how their game would work and its unique selling point.

They also had to come up with a name, logo and slogan, and carry out market research – thinking about how they would attract people to their game.

The judging panel was made up of representatives from the business school and Scott Leslie and Chris Robertson, of Geek Retreat on Union Street.

Winners from each school were selected and invited for a tour of the university’s Old Aberdeen grounds.

Students went ‘above and beyond’

Pam Cumming, school engagement officer at the business school, said: “We were blown away by the high standard set by each of the groups that took part in this competition.

“The students took the brief on board and really got creative.

“We were also impressed by the passion and commitment all the teams showed, going above and beyond with some teams using QR codes and video apps to actually produce adverts and interactive elements to their games.

“It was very difficult to select the winning teams from each school as everyone had put a lot of thought into researching the topic and producing a game which can be used to educate their target audience.”

Dunnottar School’s winning entry ‘”Eco-Sim” was created by pupils Dave Brown and Finn Reid.

Finn said: “I really enjoyed doing the research part of the competition and finding out more about climate change. It was very interesting.”

‘A generational shift’

Mr Leslie praised all those who took part, and said: “It was a pleasure to see such thought put into climate change action. It’s clear to see that a generational shift has occurred here in the north-east of Scotland. From my part, I know that board games, as well as many group activities, are a real way to develop social, economic and strategic thought processes. Many of these pupils engaged with that and have shown exciting enthusiasm.

“I shared my story about how my career has taken a very winding path and that there is no set rule for anyone. I hope the pupils enjoyed hearing that message but the overall theme showed that putting your drive and enthusiasm towards a goal is how you achieve it. A genuine desire is what that magic ingredient is. It’s delightful to see that Aberdeen City and Shire is showing lots of it. We might just be in safe hands.”

Pupils from each school were presented with a trophy, certificate and a range of games from Geek Retreat.

