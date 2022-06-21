Community launches Enjoy Alford and Donside website and app to boost local tourism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire community has launched a new initiative to boost local tourism and create a “long-lasting legacy” for future generations.

The app and website Enjoy Alford and Donside was created to showcase the area as an “exciting place to live and visit” and increase footfall into the town centre.

Members of Donside Community Council first took up the project last year to help local businesses get back on their feet in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The online platform provides a valuable resource for both locals and tourists by offering a wealth of information about attractions, community groups and activities in the area.

It comes after similar initiatives in Stonehaven, Huntly and Banff have proven to be successful in helping local communities recover from the last “very tough” two years.

Project co-leader Kevin McCormick praised Alford teacher Jenny Morley, who collated the content for the new website, and highlighted the importance of having this resource.

He added: “I have been here for over 40 years and I still learn something new about the area every day.

“If you live locally and commute, it can be easy to drive past businesses which you don’t even know exist – yet the skills available in the area are tremendous.

“Alford and Donside is an exciting place to live and visit right now.”

Enjoy Alford and Donside – an ‘amazing’ resource for all

The project has been funded with cash from the National Lottery Community Fund, Aberdeenshire Charities Trust and Aberdeenshire Council.

The Enjoy Alford and Donside app is free to download and offers users exclusive deals and access to local events calendars and news.

It also includes directory listings of local businesses and community groups to provide a one-stop shop for everything relating to living in and visiting Donside.

Groups and businesses taking part in the initiative will also be able to make use of the platform free of charge for three years in light of the current cost of living crisis.

Mr McCormick added: “This exercise has revealed some amazing local community organisations – from bell ringing and young engineers to photography and pilates, and just about everything in between for all ages.

“I am especially excited about the growing level of visitor attractions in Donside, including our award-winning Grampian Transport Museum, the internationally famous Lonach Highland Games, riverside walks, drives and trails and much more.”

Businesses who wish to be listed on the website and app should contact Jenny Morley by e-mailing info@enjoyalfordanddonside.com