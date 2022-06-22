Volunteers across north-east needed for foodbank donation weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Volunteers across north-east needed for foodbank donation weekend

By Lauren Taylor
June 22, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 6:16 pm
Volunteers are needed to help with Tesco's milestone food collection. Supplied by Tesco.
Volunteers are needed to help with Tesco's milestone food collection. Supplied by Tesco.

Charities are calling on “kind-hearted” residents in the north-east to volunteer for the UK’s biggest food donation event this summer.

The Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets.

Due to the cost of living crisis, both charities have reported an increased need for emergency food, meaning these donations have never been more important.

They are calling for volunteers to help at collection points in Tesco stores across the north-east from June 30 to July 2.

During the collection, customers will be asked to donate long-life food which will go towards helping the Trussell Trust’s network of foodbanks.

The donations will help the Trussell Trust replenish stocks in their foodbanks, giving people in need access to emergency food.

Donations will also go to FareShare which supports thousands of frontline charities and community groups across the UK.

Charities experiencing increase in demand for food

Organisers stressed that every can or packet of food donated will make a difference, as the Trussell Trust’s foodbanks report a 14% increase in food parcels being handed out since last year.

More than 75% of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare have also reported an increase in demand.

Graeme Robbie, development manager for FareShare Grampian and the Highlands and Islands, stressed the importance of the collection as charities feel the pressure of the rising cost of living.

He said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on thousands of families across the UK and our charities are telling us that demand for their services continues to grow as a result.

“That’s why the Tesco Summer Food Collection is so important. We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this summer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

‘Volunteering could make all the difference’

Emma Revie, chief executive of Trussell Trust, urged people to give a few hours of their time to support the collection.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, millions of people across the country are struggling to survive,” she said. “We know that too many families will be forced to use a foodbank over the coming months because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your local foodbank during this busy period. You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point.”

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20% cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

 The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

With hundreds of people relying on these food parcels, we are trying to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks and tackle food poverty through the Big Food Appeal.

People can find out more about the collection and sign up to volunteer by visiting FareShare’s website or the Trussell Trust’s site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]