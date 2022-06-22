Volunteers across north-east needed for foodbank donation weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charities are calling on “kind-hearted” residents in the north-east to volunteer for the UK’s biggest food donation event this summer.

The Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets.

Due to the cost of living crisis, both charities have reported an increased need for emergency food, meaning these donations have never been more important.

They are calling for volunteers to help at collection points in Tesco stores across the north-east from June 30 to July 2.

During the collection, customers will be asked to donate long-life food which will go towards helping the Trussell Trust’s network of foodbanks.

Donations will also go to FareShare which supports thousands of frontline charities and community groups across the UK.

Charities experiencing increase in demand for food

Organisers stressed that every can or packet of food donated will make a difference, as the Trussell Trust’s foodbanks report a 14% increase in food parcels being handed out since last year.

More than 75% of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare have also reported an increase in demand.

Graeme Robbie, development manager for FareShare Grampian and the Highlands and Islands, stressed the importance of the collection as charities feel the pressure of the rising cost of living.

He said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on thousands of families across the UK and our charities are telling us that demand for their services continues to grow as a result.

“That’s why the Tesco Summer Food Collection is so important. We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this summer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

‘Volunteering could make all the difference’

Emma Revie, chief executive of Trussell Trust, urged people to give a few hours of their time to support the collection.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, millions of people across the country are struggling to survive,” she said. “We know that too many families will be forced to use a foodbank over the coming months because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your local foodbank during this busy period. You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point.”

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20% cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

With hundreds of people relying on these food parcels, we are trying to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks and tackle food poverty through the Big Food Appeal.

People can find out more about the collection and sign up to volunteer by visiting FareShare’s website or the Trussell Trust’s site.