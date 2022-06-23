Lord Provost Trust launches appeal for donations to Ukrainian people living in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Provost Trust launches appeal for donations to Ukrainian people living in Aberdeen

By Chris Opoku
June 23, 2022, 6:40 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 7:48 pm
Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron. Photo: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron. Photo: DC Thomson

An independent trust is seeking for donations to help Ukrainian residents and refugees staying in Aberdeen.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust has raised a total of £17,345 in their Ukraine appeal so far, but with around 600 refugees in the region, local charities are seeking more donations.

Although some refugees are residing in Welcome Hub hotels and host accommodation, those in council homes require household goods.

Lord Provost David Cameron said: “For those who can afford it and wish to help, a donation to the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust is the easiest way to help as it enables items to be bought to directly help.

Praising the Aberdonian community, he added: “There has been an overwhelming response from the charities, companies, organisations and residents of Aberdeen.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and thank people for their continued support.”

What and how to donate

To meet safety regulations, people can donate new electrical appliances like:

  • European plugs
  • TVs
  • Microwaves

Other items can be in a nearly new condition such as:

  • Large pans
  • Tea towels
  • Kitchen bins
  • Medium sized hanging mirrors
  • Blankets
  • Clothes horses
  • Rugs
  • Photo frames
  • Irons
  • Ironing boards

Anybody wanting to donate should contact the Community Learning & Development Team from Monday to Friday on 01224 291874, or leave a message at the provided facility.

Alternatively, email communities@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Support staff will arrange suitable drop-off appointments to maximise staff time and volunteer resources.

Monetary donations are being accepted through the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

