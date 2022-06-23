Lord Provost Trust launches appeal for donations to Ukrainian people living in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An independent trust is seeking for donations to help Ukrainian residents and refugees staying in Aberdeen.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust has raised a total of £17,345 in their Ukraine appeal so far, but with around 600 refugees in the region, local charities are seeking more donations.

Although some refugees are residing in Welcome Hub hotels and host accommodation, those in council homes require household goods.

Lord Provost David Cameron said: “For those who can afford it and wish to help, a donation to the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust is the easiest way to help as it enables items to be bought to directly help.

Praising the Aberdonian community, he added: “There has been an overwhelming response from the charities, companies, organisations and residents of Aberdeen.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and thank people for their continued support.”

What and how to donate

To meet safety regulations, people can donate new electrical appliances like:

European plugs

TVs

Microwaves

Other items can be in a nearly new condition such as:

Large pans

Tea towels

Kitchen bins

Medium sized hanging mirrors

Blankets

Clothes horses

Rugs

Photo frames

Irons

Ironing boards

Anybody wanting to donate should contact the Community Learning & Development Team from Monday to Friday on 01224 291874, or leave a message at the provided facility.

Alternatively, email communities@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Support staff will arrange suitable drop-off appointments to maximise staff time and volunteer resources.

Monetary donations are being accepted through the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.