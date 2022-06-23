FirstGroup asks for extra time for £1.2bn takeover proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FirstGroup asks for extra time for £1.2bn takeover proposal

By Keith Findlay
June 23, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 9:11 pm
A Stagecoach bus

Shares in FirstGroup slid nearly 2% to 136.98p today after the Aberdeen-based transport giant revealed it needed more time to discuss a takeover proposal from I Squared Capitol Advisors.

The proposal from I Squared – rejected by FirstGoup earlier this month – is worth more than £1.2 billion.

Under City takeover rules, the private equity house had until 5pm today to “put up or shut up” – to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for FirstGroup or walk away.

But FTSE 250-listed FirstGroup said today it sought and was granted an extension of that deadline to  5pm on July 21 “in order to allow discussions with I Squared to continue”.

Footsie falls

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 ended the day down 68.77 points, or 0.97%, at 7,020.45.

In other company news, gambling giant 888 slipped in value after it warned half-year revenues may fall due to the UK’s crackdown on online gambling and its temporary exit from the Netherlands.

The group, which is soon to complete its £2.1bn takeover of William Hill’s UK and European businesses, said turnover for the first half of the year is likely to drop to between £330 million and £335m.

Shares in the firm declined by 14.6p to 160.7p as a result.

Declining demand for wine

Naked Wines shed more than two-fifths of its value after the online wine retailer cautioned over sales and earnings for the year ahead.

The group warned sales could fall by up to 4% in the year to the end of next March, while it expects to only break even on an underlying earnings basis. Shares finished the session 125.3p lower at 162.1p.

The price of oil struggled as weak purchasing managers’ index figures fuelled concerns that demand from industry could waiver due to an economic slowdown.

Global benchmark Brent crude was down by 0.51% at $111.17 per barrel when the London markets closed.

