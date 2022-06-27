Aberdonians should travel to Inverness to catch a flight to London, says travel expert By Louise Glen June 27, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 9:01 pm 0 British Airways flights from Aberdeen have been reduced says travel expert Simon Calder. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Aberdonians should travel to Inverness to catch a flight to London, says travel expert Heathrow requests 10% flight cut while easyJet cancels thousands of departures David Knight: Is it fantasy to think airlines might put customers first? Stranger things have happened Aberdeen travel concierge company celebrates birthday milestone