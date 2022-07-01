Eurovision: BBC acknowledges ‘strong case’ made for ‘Doric-vision’ in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision: BBC acknowledges ‘strong case’ made for ‘Doric-vision’ in Aberdeen

By Alastair Gossip
July 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Tim Davie's office says there is a 'strong case' for Aberdeen to host the Eurovision Song Contest
The top office at the BBC has acknowledged there’s a “strong case” for Aberdeen to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

European broadcasting bosses announced last month that 2022 winners Ukraine would not be allowed to host the world-renowned music competition.

Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country could force the show to be shifted to UK, after Sam Ryder’s second-placed finish in May.

Ukraine has maintained it would like to play host, despite the war.

But June’s announcement started a hotly-contested race for the extravaganza, with Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham thought to be frontrunners.

BBC: ‘Doric-vision’ for Aberdeen Eurovision a ‘strong case’

But politicians of all creeds have campaigned in harmony that the Granite City – with Scotland’s largest indoor venue in P&J Live right next to the airport – would be the smart choice.

Aberdeen City Council is to put £30,000 towards a bid to win the right to host Eurovision 2023. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
Among the efforts, the SNP’s six Aberdeen MPs and MSPs took the ‘Doric-vision’ cause to the BBC, which will be tasked by the European Broadcasting Union to choose a UK stage if needed.

And now, the office of director-general Tim Davie has recognised their “strong case”.

Phil Harrold, chief of staff for Beeb chief Mr Davie, told the MPs and MSPs: “It’s a matter of some regret that the competition cannot be hosted in Ukraine.

“If the UK does host in 2023, we will run an open process for interested cities and regions to express their interest.”

Noting the city’s interest, he added: “You make a strong case for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen ‘perfectly placed’ to host Eurovision – despite interest of bigger cities

Council chiefs estimate that it would cost around £15 million to £25m to bring it to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart told The P&J: “Without a doubt, Aberdeen is perfectly placed to host Eurovision, more than fulfilling some of the key criteria required as a host city.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart is "delighted" the BBC has recognised Aberdeen's "strong case" to host next year's Eurovision. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
“But most importantly, we have a historic and culturally diverse city that is home to an ancient university, a rich hospitality industry and ample hotel space.

“And let’s not forget, we are the oil and gas capital of Europe with an ambition to be the net zero capital of Europe – particularly fitting as the world’s attention is fixed on meeting climate change goals.

The SNP minister – whose favourite Eurovision winner is Lordi’s 2006 effort, Hard Rock Hallelujah – added: “Aberdeen can – and should – host and I hope that BBC can consider our Doric vision for the Eurovision in 2023.”

P&J Live’s past hosting BBC hoped to help chances

Chances of finding favour with the BBC are hoped to be boosted by their knowledge of P&J Live having held the Sport Personality of the Year ceremony there in 2019.

Presenters (left to right) Gabby Logan, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 at The P&J Live. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Yesterday, Aberdeen councillors unanimously pledged £30,000 towards the city’s bid to bring the spectacular to the £393m arena.

Yesterday, leader of the council's all-party charge, Conservative Ryan Houghton led the all-party charge at the council – said it was "imperative" all politicians backed the bid.

