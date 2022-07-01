Eurovision: BBC acknowledges ‘strong case’ made for ‘Doric-vision’ in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The top office at the BBC has acknowledged there’s a “strong case” for Aberdeen to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

European broadcasting bosses announced last month that 2022 winners Ukraine would not be allowed to host the world-renowned music competition.

Russia’s invasion of the eastern European country could force the show to be shifted to UK, after Sam Ryder’s second-placed finish in May.

Ukraine has maintained it would like to play host, despite the war.

But June’s announcement started a hotly-contested race for the extravaganza, with Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham thought to be frontrunners.

BBC: ‘Doric-vision’ for Aberdeen Eurovision a ‘strong case’

But politicians of all creeds have campaigned in harmony that the Granite City – with Scotland’s largest indoor venue in P&J Live right next to the airport – would be the smart choice.

Among the efforts, the SNP’s six Aberdeen MPs and MSPs took the ‘Doric-vision’ cause to the BBC, which will be tasked by the European Broadcasting Union to choose a UK stage if needed.

And now, the office of director-general Tim Davie has recognised their “strong case”.

Phil Harrold, chief of staff for Beeb chief Mr Davie, told the MPs and MSPs: “It’s a matter of some regret that the competition cannot be hosted in Ukraine.

“If the UK does host in 2023, we will run an open process for interested cities and regions to express their interest.”

Noting the city’s interest, he added: “You make a strong case for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen ‘perfectly placed’ to host Eurovision – despite interest of bigger cities

Council chiefs estimate that it would cost around £15 million to £25m to bring it to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart told The P&J: “Without a doubt, Aberdeen is perfectly placed to host Eurovision, more than fulfilling some of the key criteria required as a host city.

“But most importantly, we have a historic and culturally diverse city that is home to an ancient university, a rich hospitality industry and ample hotel space.

“And let’s not forget, we are the oil and gas capital of Europe with an ambition to be the net zero capital of Europe – particularly fitting as the world’s attention is fixed on meeting climate change goals.

The SNP minister – whose favourite Eurovision winner is Lordi’s 2006 effort, Hard Rock Hallelujah – added: “Aberdeen can – and should – host and I hope that BBC can consider our Doric vision for the Eurovision in 2023.”

P&J Live’s past hosting BBC hoped to help chances

Chances of finding favour with the BBC are hoped to be boosted by their knowledge of P&J Live having held the Sport Personality of the Year ceremony there in 2019.

Yesterday, Aberdeen councillors unanimously pledged £30,000 towards the city’s bid to bring the spectacular to the £393m arena.

Yesterday, leader of the council’s all-party charge, Conservative Ryan Houghton led the all-party charge at the council – said it was “imperative” all politicians backed the bid.