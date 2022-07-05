Major Aberdeen roundabout to close for three weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major Aberdeen roundabout is to close for three weeks to undergo resurfacing works.

The Six Roads Roundabout, which connects Back Hilton Road, Cairncry Road, Hilton Drive, Hilton Street and Westburn Drive, will close at 4am on Thursday, July 14.

Described by Aberdeen City Council as “major resurfacing works”, it will not reopen until 5pm on Thursday, August 4.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

— Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) July 5, 2022

