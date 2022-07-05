Tipper trucks and JCBs among six vehicles stolen from Stonehaven council depot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two white tipper vans, two silver trailers and two small JCB diggers have been stolen from Stonehaven.

Thieves targeted Aberdeenshire Council’s depot at Spurryhillock Industrial Estate overnight on Sunday.

Depot workers arriving at the Broomhill Road site at 7am on Monday found the doors had been forced open and the keys to six vehicles missing.

A security gate at a nearby housing development was also broken, and a container entered but nothing was taken.

One tipper van has since been recovered in the Northumbria area, with inquiries ongoing to trace the others.

Detective Constable Paul McEwen said: “These vehicle thefts have been organised, and enquiries are ongoing to trace those that have not yet been recovered.

“The JCBs were likely removed on the trailers, so could still be together and anyone who sees them should contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the site or knows where these vehicles might be to get in touch.

“If you can assist our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Monday, 4 July 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”