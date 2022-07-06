Anyone for seconds? Laurencekirk cafe Gannets to open another town centre premises in old hairdresser nearby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Anyone for seconds? Laurencekirk cafe Gannets to open another town centre premises in old hairdresser nearby

By Ben Hendry
July 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Owners Aaron and Kirsty Neave at the current Gannets in Laurencekirk. Picture by Kath Flannery
Owners Aaron and Kirsty Neave at the current Gannets in Laurencekirk. Picture by Kath Flannery

Laurencekirk’s Gannets began life with husband and wife Aaron and Kirsty Neave delivering packed boxes of afternoon teas.

This hobby soon turned into a successful business, and the pair opened their own cafe on the town’s High Street in 2019.

Now, having survived the pandemic by offering take-aways and looking to expand, they have been granted permission to turn a former hairdressers into their second premises.

Aaron and Kirsty Neave outside the current High Street premises.

The plans, now approved by Aberdeenshire Council, explain that the new location will “operate under the Gannets umbrella”.

Laurencekirk locals help Gannets growth

The proposals state: “The goal has always been to provide each customer with food that makes your mouth water and your heart sing.

“Since opening in 2018, Gannets has adapted to develop a strong community feel and deliver superb bakery produce and delicacies.”

The club sandwiches have proven especially popular. Picture by Kath Flannery.

They add: “The growth of the Gannets brand and enthusiastic following from the local community has driven Aaron and Kirsty to submit this application.

“To them Gannets isn’t just a café or coffee shop, it’s an ethos.

“It’s a way of life, a platform to express Aaron’s love of all things food.”

Some of the mouthwatering delights that have made Gannets the place to go in Laurencekirk.

What are the plans for the future?

The new cafe, at 33-35 High Street, will operate in much the same way as the existing Gannets at 63 High Street.

That means it will sell breakfast, lunch, snacks, coffee and cake throughout the day, from their new “purpose built kitchen”.

This image from Google Maps shows the former Bespoke hair and beauty salon that Gannets will soon take over.

And ultimately, the pair would like to offer an evening menu on Friday and Saturday nights, “with a casual yet more fine dining experience”.

Another ambition is to potentially open on Sundays, if there seems to be demand.

Approving the plans, council officers highlighted 15 letters in support of bringing a vacant building back into use and creating more jobs.

Do you think the second Gannets will help boost Laurencekirk town centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Aaron turned down Ramsay during high-profile cooking career

Aaron developed a passion for food by helping his mum as a child, and studied professional cookery at Angus College.

During his hospitality career, the pastry chef was offered a job with Gordon Ramsay at The Savoy Grill.

But he opted instead to work at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel.

Some of the afternoon tea treats that made Gannets so popular. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Aaron left the industry in 2008 for work offshore, and he and Kirsty began Gannets as a hobby about a decade later.

He quit that job when the pair opened their first cafe, and hasn’t looked back since.

You can see the newly approved plans here.

It comes amid plans to turn the old British Red Cross on Laurencekirk High Street into a new “health studio”. 

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]