Anyone for seconds? Laurencekirk cafe Gannets to open another town centre premises in old hairdresser nearby

Laurencekirk’s Gannets began life with husband and wife Aaron and Kirsty Neave delivering packed boxes of afternoon teas.

This hobby soon turned into a successful business, and the pair opened their own cafe on the town’s High Street in 2019.

Now, having survived the pandemic by offering take-aways and looking to expand, they have been granted permission to turn a former hairdressers into their second premises.

The plans, now approved by Aberdeenshire Council, explain that the new location will “operate under the Gannets umbrella”.

Laurencekirk locals help Gannets growth

The proposals state: “The goal has always been to provide each customer with food that makes your mouth water and your heart sing.

“Since opening in 2018, Gannets has adapted to develop a strong community feel and deliver superb bakery produce and delicacies.”

They add: “The growth of the Gannets brand and enthusiastic following from the local community has driven Aaron and Kirsty to submit this application.

“To them Gannets isn’t just a café or coffee shop, it’s an ethos. “It’s a way of life, a platform to express Aaron’s love of all things food.”

What are the plans for the future?

The new cafe, at 33-35 High Street, will operate in much the same way as the existing Gannets at 63 High Street.

That means it will sell breakfast, lunch, snacks, coffee and cake throughout the day, from their new “purpose built kitchen”.

And ultimately, the pair would like to offer an evening menu on Friday and Saturday nights, “with a casual yet more fine dining experience”.

Another ambition is to potentially open on Sundays, if there seems to be demand.

Approving the plans, council officers highlighted 15 letters in support of bringing a vacant building back into use and creating more jobs.

Aaron turned down Ramsay during high-profile cooking career

Aaron developed a passion for food by helping his mum as a child, and studied professional cookery at Angus College.

During his hospitality career, the pastry chef was offered a job with Gordon Ramsay at The Savoy Grill.

But he opted instead to work at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel.

Aaron left the industry in 2008 for work offshore, and he and Kirsty began Gannets as a hobby about a decade later.

He quit that job when the pair opened their first cafe, and hasn’t looked back since.

You can see the newly approved plans here.

It comes amid plans to turn the old British Red Cross on Laurencekirk High Street into a new “health studio”.