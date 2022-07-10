Doonies Farm closed due to ongoing Altens recycling centre fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Doonies Farm closed due to ongoing Altens recycling centre fire

By Shona Gossip
July 10, 2022, 2:09 pm
Coast Road in Aberdeen is currently closed due to the ongoing fire response at Altens recycling plant. Picture Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Coast Road in Aberdeen is currently closed due to the ongoing fire response at Altens recycling plant. Picture Chris Sumner/DCT Media

A rare breeds farm is urging visitors to stay away due to an ongoing fire in Aberdeen.

Scores of firefighters remain at the site of a fire at the Suez Recycling Centre in Altens, which broke out on Friday afternoon.

Coast Road is currently closed, as crews are pumping water from the harbour to ensure the flames are out once and for all.

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has announced it is closed today as a result – but assured would-be visitors that all animals are well.

In a post on Facebook, the team said: “Due to the ongoing incident at the Suez recycling plant, the road is still closed and unfortunately there is no access to the farm. We hope the road will reopen tomorrow but we shall keep everyone updated.

“Thank you for those who asked if the animals are OK, they are all fine and happy.”

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm is closed today due to the fire at Altens, with the Coast Road still shut. Picture: Kenny Elrick

Traffic through Torry

There have been some local reports motorists are ignoring the road closed signs on Coast Road, potentially hampering the fire service’s efforts.

The Port of Aberdeen has also advised residents in Torry that they may see more commercial traffic from the ongoing expansion project in the area as a result of the closure,

In a statement online, the communications team wrote: “The road has been closed to allow Scottish Fire and Rescue to pump seawater from the AHEP to assist with managing the incident.

“During this period, there will be no available access to the AHEP site via the Coast Road which will result in commercial traffic being diverted through Torry. All contractors are fully briefed on the need to access and egress the site safely and with full consideration of the local community.

“Commercial traffic will return to using the Coast Road when it reopens to traffic. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

