Doonies Farm closed due to ongoing Altens recycling centre fire

A rare breeds farm is urging visitors to stay away due to an ongoing fire in Aberdeen.

Scores of firefighters remain at the site of a fire at the Suez Recycling Centre in Altens, which broke out on Friday afternoon.

Coast Road is currently closed, as crews are pumping water from the harbour to ensure the flames are out once and for all.

Doonies Rare Breeds Farm has announced it is closed today as a result – but assured would-be visitors that all animals are well.

In a post on Facebook, the team said: “Due to the ongoing incident at the Suez recycling plant, the road is still closed and unfortunately there is no access to the farm. We hope the road will reopen tomorrow but we shall keep everyone updated.

“Thank you for those who asked if the animals are OK, they are all fine and happy.”

Traffic through Torry

There have been some local reports motorists are ignoring the road closed signs on Coast Road, potentially hampering the fire service’s efforts.

The Port of Aberdeen has also advised residents in Torry that they may see more commercial traffic from the ongoing expansion project in the area as a result of the closure,

In a statement online, the communications team wrote: “The road has been closed to allow Scottish Fire and Rescue to pump seawater from the AHEP to assist with managing the incident.

“During this period, there will be no available access to the AHEP site via the Coast Road which will result in commercial traffic being diverted through Torry. All contractors are fully briefed on the need to access and egress the site safely and with full consideration of the local community.

“Commercial traffic will return to using the Coast Road when it reopens to traffic. We apologise for any inconvenience.”