Aberdeen Tesco shoppers thanked for donating over 6,600 meals to foodbanks over just one weekend

By Lottie Hood
July 20, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 3:09 pm
Local foodbanks thank Aberdeen shoppers for their food donations. Supplied by Tesco.
Kind-hearted shoppers in Aberdeen have donated nearly 6,700 meals to foodbanks – in just one weekend.

Between June 30 and July 2, over 6,670 meals were collected at Tesco stores in Aberdeen.

These meals formed part of a total of 1.3 million meals donated across the UK from Tesco customers.

Items of food donated have been shared among the Trussell Trust’s network and charities supplied by FareShare.

Shoppers at Tesco checkouts were also given the opportunity to round up when paying for their shop giving over £328,000 during the week.

‘Incredible generosity’ playing a vital role

The weekend marked the Tesco Food Collection which aims to support local people facing hardship and hunger.

Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We’re so grateful to our generous customers who kindly do what they can to help their local food banks and charities during our food collection.

“We hope our year-round donation points, now across our smaller convenience stores too, will provide more ways for people to help by giving if they can”.

Tesco is ensuring food collection points are available across all their stores. Supplied by Tesco.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the nation faces a rapid rise in the cost of living, foodbanks in our network are telling us that families up and down the country are having to make impossible decisions.

“Too many people are being left with no option but to use a foodbank because their money simply won’t stretch.

“The incredible generosity of Tesco customers during the Summer Food Collection will play a vital role in helping food banks in Scotland provide emergency food and support to people facing hardship during this challenging period.”

Can you help?

The Press and Journal’s Big Food Appeal aims to ensure families across the north of Scotland don’t go hungry.

We’re working to make sure people know where help is available, through our interactive map of foodbanks, food pantries and fridges and dispelling the myths about who can receive help.

If you’re struggling over the summer holidays, we’ve also pulled together a handy guide about the help that is available.

