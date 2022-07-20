North and north-east climate change projects among recipients of £5m funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North and north-east climate change projects among recipients of £5m funding

By Ellie Milne
July 20, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 2:32 pm
A large structure installation by Spey Catchment Initiative. Photo: Scotland Big Picture.
A number of north and north-east projects focused on fighting climate change have received a share of £5million.

The projects which help species, woodlands, rivers and seas across Scotland have been recognised by the Scottish Government and received awards from the Nature Restoration Fund.

A total of 46 projects across Scotland have received a share of the funding today, with more than a quarter based across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands.

The Spey Catchment Initiative has been awarded £80,215 for its Large Woody Structure Installation project.

Pink-footed geese at the Loch of Strathbeg nature reserve. Supplied by RSPB.

The money will be used to install between 80 and 100 structures within a 3.6-mile stretch of the upper Spey to improve in-stream habitats and reduce flood risks.

Lockett Agri-Environmental, based near Dingwall, has received £39,150 to create a wet woodland. This will be achieved by diverting an artificially straightened watercourse back to a natural course.

Two RSPB projects based in Orkney have received a funding boost, as well as the water control project at Loch of Strathbeg, near Crimond.

The National Trust for Scotland’s conservation grazing project at West Beinn Ghlas and a habitat enhancement project at Loch a’ Mhuilinn, organised by the Sannox Estate, will also benefit.

‘Bringing benefits across the country’

The fund, managed by NatureScot, was launched in 2021 with 54 projects awarded in the first round.

It has since been extended with a further £55m being committed over the next four years.

Minister of Biodiversity Lorna Slater said: “We know that transformative change is needed in order to protect and restore terrestrial, freshwater and marine biodiversity in Scotland.

“That’s why we established the £65million Nature Restoration Fund for projects that help Scotland’s species, woodlands, rivers and seas.

“These diverse, innovative projects are already bringing benefits across the country – not only to the environment, but also to the health and wellbeing of local communities.

Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity, Lorna Slater. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The Nature Restoration Fund is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to tackling biodiversity loss and restoring nature for future generations.”

Later this year, the government will publish an “ambitious” new biodiversity strategy which aims to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.

‘There is hope’

Francesca Osowska, chief executive of NatureScot, added: “We are all now more aware than ever before of the urgency of the climate change emergency. But there is hope.

“By restoring nature, protecting and enhancing habitats and safeguarding marine life, we can secure a better future for nature and for ourselves.

“Scotland is taking action now to meet the huge challenges and pressures that nature is facing; it is individual projects like the ones funded today that will make the difference and set us on the road to recovery.

“Climate change needs nature-based solutions, not only to help us reach net zero by 2045 but also to create a healthier, more resilient Scotland.”

