Road reopened after North Deeside Road earlier closed by police

An Aberdeenshire road was closed and buses rerouted as police dealt with an incident.

North Deeside Road was shut by police near Drumoak at 12 noon today. The road has since reopened.

The road runs between Peterculter to Aberdeen.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene earlier this afternoon and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Bus operator Stagecoach announced all number 201 services were being diverted as a result until the road reopened.

#BBirdServiceUpdate 201 Services are currently facing delays between 15-25 minutes due to North Deeside Road being closed near Drumoak. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/4ieOK2bvJL — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) July 22, 2022

Police reported at the time: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on the A93, North Deeside Road, near Drumoak.

“The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Police have not said why the road is closed.