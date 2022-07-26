More than 1,000 NHS Grampian laptops not logged into for two months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 devices owned by NHS Grampian have not been logged into by staff members for at least two months.

During the pandemic, the health board bought thousands of laptops to help staff working from home.

However, it was recently found 1,200 of these devices had not been logged in to for at least 60 days.

The information was revealed after the IT team carried out an audit following questions voiced at a staff event.

NHS Grampian is now asking staff to return any of this unused technology.

Ensuring laptops are ‘used effectively’

The health board said there could be legitimate reasons for the laptops not being logged into.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “There has been a global shortage of computer devices – most notably laptops – since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In order to ensure the devices we already have are being used as effectively as possible, our IT team conducted an audit of the last log-in date.

“Where devices have not been logged into for 60 days or more, we are contacting the person or team the device has been allocated to.

“While there may be legitimate reasons for this, such as an extended period of leave, if the device is no longer being used, we are seeking to arrange returns and redistribution. If the device is broken or damaged, we are arranging either repairs or disposal.”

It was also added that 89 laptops have since been returned and are being prepared for re-allocation including part replacement and repairs and 100 laptops have been identified as spare laptops.