Aberdeen Cyrenians kick off this year’s Big Give appeal

Businesses can give a charity appeal a double boost – if they back an appeal in the next four weeks.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports vulnerable and homeless people across the city, is appealing for pledges for the first round of this year’s Big Give Christmas.

The campaign raised more than £35,000 last year which was used to support the work of the Direct Access Service, the first port of call for anyone in a crisis.

Any donor that makes a pledge before September 2 will have it matched – at no extra cost to them, meaning a £100 pledge would become £200, with the potential for GiftAid to be added too.

Here to help

Chris Bennett-Taylor, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, hopes people will get behind the Big Give Pledge Drive to help those in need.

He said: “Anyone and everyone can be affected by crisis and overwhelming challenges.

“More and more people are seeking us out for support, and many of them for the first time.

“Even apparently settled and secure home lives can be affected by unexpected events, crisis, insecurity, mental health challenges or hidden abuse and violence.

“We are here to help people move forward and thrive which includes dignified access to food, personal care, benefits and housing”.

The Big Give Pledge Drive runs until September 2.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022 will then later launch for donations on #GivingTuesday – November 29 – and run for one week closing on December 7. .

The matching pot used to double donations is made up of two parts, first from funding Aberdeen Cyrenians secures in the run-up to the campaign and second from support from external ‘champions’.

600% increase in referrals

Aberdeen Cyrenians say the support is needed all the more this year, after recording a 600% increase in referrals as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Mr Bennett-Taylor added: “Pledges and donations are critical to enabling us to continue with this support and have the added benefit of being increased further thanks to this fantastic match funding campaign.

“Simply put, our work could not continue without this support.

To get involved, visit www.thebiggive.org.uk