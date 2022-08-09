Pedestrians, aged 80 and 76, hit by a car in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two pensioners have been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Stonehaven’s beach front.

The incident happened around 2.20pm on Beach Road.

A 76-year-old man and 80-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 9, officers were called to a report of a collision between a car and two pedestrians on Beach Road in Stonehaven.

“A 76-year-old man and 80-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

The extent of any injuries both may have suffered is unclear.