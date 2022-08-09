Pedestrians, aged 80 and 76, hit by a car in Stonehaven By Lottie Hood August 9, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 6:34 pm The incident happened around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 9. Picture by Darrell Benns. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two pensioners have been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Stonehaven’s beach front. The incident happened around 2.20pm on Beach Road. A 76-year-old man and 80-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. A police spokesman said: “Around 2.20pm on Tuesday, August 9, officers were called to a report of a collision between a car and two pedestrians on Beach Road in Stonehaven. “A 76-year-old man and 80-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.” The extent of any injuries both may have suffered is unclear. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – a serial rapist, a dirty protest and a crime caused by hip-hop Man, 37, dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh Pedestrian, 35, dies after being hit by car in Edinburgh Woman, 78, taken to hospital following crash on B999 near Udny Station