First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area’s well-loved sites

Friends of Aden have organised the first ever Buchan Trail Marathon to take place later this month.

Starting at Aden Country Park, the 26.2 mile route will showcase some of Buchan’s most well-loved sites and historical points.

Runners will be able to take in the local estates and woodlands on Sunday, August 28, while raising funds for future events in the park.

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy on the day, including a children’s run, family activities and food vendors.

Peter Jennings, director of Run Balmoral, said: “It’s good to be bringing racing back to Aden. We’ll have children’s runs and fun for the whole family on the day, too.

“Anyone who knows the area will know how beautiful it is. We hope others from further afield will come to see it too.”

Entries for the marathon can be made via Entry Central by searching for The Buchan Trail Marathon.

It will cost £27, or £25 for Scottish Athletics members, and will include a T-shirt and a medal.