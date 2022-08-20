More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More travel disruption for north and north-east passengers as strike action continues

By Ellie Milne
August 20, 2022
No trains will leave stations in the north and north-east today. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
No trains will leave stations in the north and north-east today. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rail workers in Aberdeen are picketing the city’s train station throughout the day in a dispute over pay and conditions.

As the strike action continues, there will be no trains operating in the north or north-east for the second day this week.

Around 40,000 RMT members across the UK are walking out due to an ongoing dispute with Network Rail.

As many of these workers are responsible for critical safety roles, only around a fifth of services will be running today.

ScotRail staff are not directly involved in the dispute but the strike action is continuing to have a knock-on effect on their ability to provide services.

The train company has had to put in place a skeleton timetable across the country which means no trains will be available to and from Aberdeen and Inverness today, or along the West Highland Line.

Some disruption is also expected tomorrow.

At the picket line

RMT members at the Aberdeen picket line on Saturday. Supplied by Tommy Campbell.

RMT members in Aberdeen gathered outside the train station on Guild Street this morning and plan to return this afternoon.

Tommy Campbell, retired Unite delegate for Aberdeen Trade Union Council, attended the strike today in an act of solidarity with the workers.

He said: They are justified in taking their stand as it’s always inevitable when inflation runs at double figures, and pay offers are in single figures, that it’ll lead to industrial conflict.

“We would hope of course that the employers and the government should now realise that given the cost of living crisis, it is time for them to ensure that there is an end to this dispute by making an increased offer and an offer to protect jobs.”

Second day of strikes

On Thursday, ScotRail also had a limited timetable running which covered just 11 routes in the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders.

Services will be restricted to the same areas today between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Gordon Martin, RMT regional organiser, said the members are looking for a “reasonable” pay offer when talking from the picket line in Glasgow this morning.

Talking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “In regards to the disruption on the railways, we regret that very much so. We’d rather our members were at work earning.

“This will be the third year with no pay rise in the midst of a cost of living crisis. The conditions at Network Rail are they want to cut the maintenance regime by 30%, they want to cut workforce by 7,000.

“They want to de-staff the trains in effect and close all he booking offices in the country, making the railway an unsafe place in our opinion.

“When we get a reasonable offer, we will take that to our members. This isn’t just about pay, I can’t stress this enough, this is about the conditions people work in.”

‘Get back round the table’

RMT members picketing outside Aberdeen Train Station last month. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Nick King from Network Rail was interviewed on the radio show on Thursday.

He said: “We are keen to reach a resolution with the RMT and are keen to be talking to them. We have put a pay deal to them, and we would like them to put that to their members.

“There is nothing being proposed that would impact on safety. As far as jobs are concerned, we’re looking at two years of no compulsory redundancies. We would potentially reduce the number of jobs as part of modernising the business.

“Ultimately what we want to do I get back round the table with RMT and reach a deal.”

Anyone planning to travel by train today is encouraged to check the journey online in advance of going to the station.

