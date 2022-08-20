Tides turn as Aberdeen RNLI hosts first face-to-face open day since 2019

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen RNLI will welcome visitors back to the lifeboat station for the first in-person open day since 2019.

The family friendly day invites the public to the station at Waterloo Quay on the harbour to meet the team and check out the all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, visitors can enjoy lifeboat tours, a BBQ, a variety of fundraising stalls and a visit from RNLI’s mascot Stormy Stan.

Though open days were held online during the pandemic, the Aberdeen RNLI team is excited to meet supporters face-to-face again.

Donald Montgomery, chairman of the Aberdeen RNLI fundraising group, said: “Our annual open day is a well-attended event where we’re able to welcome our wonderful supporters to the lifeboat station.

With only two sleeps to go, the countdown is officially on! Join us on Sunday for a day of fun! Meet our volunteer… Posted by Aberdeen Lifeboat RNLI on Friday, 19 August 2022

“We have lots of crew on hand to show people around the station and boats or to answer any questions that supporters may have about the voluntary work we do on the Aberdeen coast.”

All proceeds raised throughout the day will go towards funding the RNLI’s vital work in Aberdeen.