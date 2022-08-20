Tides turn as Aberdeen RNLI hosts first face-to-face open day since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Tides turn as Aberdeen RNLI hosts first face-to-face open day since 2019

By Lauren Robertson
August 20, 2022, 2:02 pm
Aberdeen RNLI open day will be held on August 21.
Aberdeen RNLI will welcome visitors back to the lifeboat station for the first in-person open day since 2019.

The family friendly day invites the public to the station at Waterloo Quay on the harbour to meet the team and check out the all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, visitors can enjoy lifeboat tours, a BBQ, a variety of fundraising stalls and a visit from RNLI’s mascot Stormy Stan.

Though open days were held online during the pandemic, the Aberdeen RNLI team is excited to meet supporters face-to-face again.

Donald Montgomery, chairman of the Aberdeen RNLI fundraising group, said: “Our annual open day is a well-attended event where we’re able to welcome our wonderful supporters to the lifeboat station.

With only two sleeps to go, the countdown is officially on! Join us on Sunday for a day of fun! Meet our volunteer…

Posted by Aberdeen Lifeboat RNLI on Friday, 19 August 2022

“We have lots of crew on hand to show people around the station and boats or to answer any questions that supporters may have about the voluntary work we do on the Aberdeen coast.”

All proceeds raised throughout the day will go towards funding the RNLI’s vital work in Aberdeen.

