Missing Aberdeen teen Jack Watson last seen in Glenrothes on August 1

Jack Watson, from Aberdeen, was last seen in Glenrothes on August 1.

The 17-year-old was seen in the North Street area of the town and has connections to the Fife area.

Jack has been missing before but never for this long, so officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair. It is not known what he is wearing.

Anyone who has information regarding Jack’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting reference 2949 of August 17.

Officers are also urging Jack to get in touch if he sees or hears about their appeal to let them know he is safe.