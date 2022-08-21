‘It’s great to be back’: Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family fun day in the sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s great to be back’: Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family fun day in the sun

By Ellie Milne
August 21, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 6:02 pm
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Crowds of families packed Duthie Park on Sunday afternoon to enjoy the sunshine and mark the end of the school summer holidays.

They were all in attendance for the Friends of Duthie Park annual open day, which welcomed thousands of people through the gates.

The 10th edition of the event has been postponed since 2020 due to Covid but those who turned out this afternoon said it was well worth the wait.

The sun was shining and there were activities for children of all ages set up on the open green space, and the constant entertainment created a lively atmosphere at the city centre spot.

A number of food and drink stands, including The Park Cafe, were also on offer, while many opted to bring their own picnic to enjoy on the grass amid all the hustle and bustle of the day.

Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Organiser Dave Macdermid said: “We reckon we’ve had about 7,500 people through the gates and there’s still time to go. All the stuff we do and the money that we get is reinvested into the park.

“It’s been brilliant. You forget it’s been three years since we did this last and we’re trying to remember everything that happens, but it soon falls into place and hopefully all the stalls that we’ve got here enjoy the day.

“The fact that they all come back I think is indicative of how much they get out of it. It’s just great to see families out, it’s very much a family event, and it’s great to see them enjoying themselves.”

Supporting a local charity

The nominated charity for today’s open day was Mental Health Aberdeen who completed a 5K walk and talk along the old railway line en route to Duthie Park.

Graeme Kinghorn, the charity’s chief executive, said: “It’s good to see people out at an event like this.

“For us, it’s all about raising awareness, that’s the most important thing. We’re not here today to give advice but maybe people will take a leaflet or have a chat. You don’t know when they’ll use that in the future.

“It’s quite difficult to know where to go and to know what is available. People can come to us and ask questions. We’re here to help, it’s nice to be able to again.”

The inflatable attractions were very popular. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Mr Macdermind added: “Mental Health Aberdeen was our nominated charity for 2020 but the event got cancelled. They were nominated again last year but the event got cancelled again.

“I think it’s quite appropriate given the problems folk have been having with mental health. And, obviously, the park is a huge green space which is, again, quite pertinent.”

Fun for the whole family

The series of fairground rides and inflatables proved very popular with many offering prizes to be won, while a loud crowd cheered enthusiastically for the live show from Wrestlezone Scotland.

The Bus Collection at Alford was parked up on site with a classic AEC bus dating back to 1968, which people of all ages could jump onboard to get their picture taken.

Youngsters also got the opportunity to talk to the fire service and check out a HM Coastguard vehicle to sound the siren.

Among the visitors in attendance was Susan Gibson who was joined by her six-year-old son, Alfie, and some friends.

She said: “A friend suggested we come along and its been fab. I’m here with some friends and my son, who’s six, and it has been absolutely great for him. He’s having fun.

“We’ve just bought some tokens so we’ll be here for a while. It’s a good use of the park.”

Performers from the Sharon Gill School of Dance. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Live entertainment was provided by the Ythan Fiddlers, Newtonhill Pipe Band, Sharon Gill School of Dance, Pam Dignan’s Country Dancers and singer-songwriter Eve Donovan.

Sharon Gill’s dance school has performed at the event a number of times in past years and today she brought along performers aged between three and 16.

She said: “We do a lot of competitions but an event like this allows other classes to show off their skills.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see what they can do and everyone can have a turn. It’s been great to be back, especially with the sun shining.”

Our best pictures from Friends of Duthie Park open day

GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day

