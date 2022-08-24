Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Singer Elaine Lennon will be playing in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands on her Scottish tour.

The musician and TEDx speaker will be performing at 10 venues across Scotland as part of her new tour.

After only committing to pursuing her passion for creating music in 2018, she has become one of Scotland’s fastest-rising stars.

She created the online version of The Homebird Sessions at the start of the lockdown in 2020. After its great success, the show is now going on tour.

For several of the performances, she will be joined by musical friend Jesse Terry for a relaxed evening where audiences can enjoy the artists performing acoustic versions of their songs.

They will also be able to hear the stories that inspired them and tales from their respective musical journeys.

Each performance will also showcase an up-and-coming songwriter.

An interactive Q&A will also be held.

Where will she be performing?

The current north-east, Highland, and Argyll and Bute locations she will be performing are:

Highlands – Rosehall Village Hall, with Jesse Terry – September 30

– Rosehall Village Hall, with Jesse Terry – September 30 Aberdeen – The Blue Lamp, with Jesse Terry – October 3

– The Blue Lamp, with Jesse Terry – October 3 Mull – An Tobar, with guest Boo Hewerdine – November 16

– An Tobar, with guest Boo Hewerdine – November 16 Aberdeenshire – Tarland, MacRobert Hall – November 18

Her songs have received airplay on radio stations across the country, with her distinctive vocal and style linking a unique blend of old and new influences.

To listen to some of her music, visit her website.

Jesse Terry is a singer with an uncanny ability to weave tales of travel and homecoming with sorrow and of redemption. His song “When We Wander” can be heard on season four of the Netflix show Virgin River.

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking The Homebird Sessions on the road.

“I’m excited to welcome along Jesse Terry for this special evening and we can’t wait to connect with the audience and make some wonderful memories.”

To buy tickets, visit here.