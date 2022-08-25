Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing

By Chris Cromar
August 25, 2022, 6:44 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:22 am
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland

An Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh has been reported missing.

Edwin “Ted” Gibson, 64, was last seen around 9am yesterday in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen.

He is described as being 5ft 2ins, medium build and balding, while he may be wearing a baseball cap, a dark thick jacket with a fur hood and navy jeans.

Sergeant Pete McAndie said: “We are increasingly concerned for Ted and encourage anyone with any information about him to contact us.

“We’re also appealing for people to keep a lookout for Ted, he may be in the Aberdeen area but also has connections to Fraserburgh.

“Finally, if you know Ted, please call us on 101 so that we can learn as much as possible about him to help our search.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Racist keeps licence despite mounting pavement and driving towards Polish neighbours
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Sodexo moves into new offshore supply base in Aberdeen
1
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Kerosene worth £4,000 stolen from Aberdeenshire farm
0
Shetland Tosh explosion
Is this the end for Tosh in explosive Shetland cliffhanger?
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Woman falsely accused man of rape in 'act of revenge' after he showed more…

More from Press and Journal

Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0
Edwin Gibson was last seen in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen yesterday. Picture supplied by Police Scotland
Could 'repopulation zones' help tackle the Great North Exodus?
1