Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing

An Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh has been reported missing.

Edwin “Ted” Gibson, 64, was last seen around 9am yesterday in the Springhill Road area of Aberdeen.

He is described as being 5ft 2ins, medium build and balding, while he may be wearing a baseball cap, a dark thick jacket with a fur hood and navy jeans.

Sergeant Pete McAndie said: “We are increasingly concerned for Ted and encourage anyone with any information about him to contact us.

“We’re also appealing for people to keep a lookout for Ted, he may be in the Aberdeen area but also has connections to Fraserburgh.

“Finally, if you know Ted, please call us on 101 so that we can learn as much as possible about him to help our search.”