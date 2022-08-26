Historic Lonach Highland Games returns with ‘healthy blast of pipes and dram’ to welcome back visitors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s most iconic traditional summer events is back this Saturday and is promising a “fun-filled” day out for all.

The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is expected to welcome thousands of people back to Strathdon for the first time in two years.

Steeped in history, the games in Strathdon have been welcoming visitors for almost 200 years to celebrate the best of Scottish heritage.

People from near and far will be participating in many of the piping, dancing and heavy and light athletic events throughout the day.

Pipe bands and the famous Lonach Highlanders will also be performing throughout Saturday.

Organisers of the games are “relieved” to be hosting the event again in Aberdeenshire and are looking forward to build momentum for next year as the Lonach Society marks its 200th anniversary.

‘Clearing the gloom of recent years’

Lonach Society patron Sir James Forbes said he is looking forward to welcoming back “all friend of Lonach” at last.

He added: “We have dearly missed this unique day of Scottish sport and camaraderie.

“It is the highlight of our year and we look forward to a healthy blast of the pipes -and conceivably a dram- to clear our heads of the gloom of recent years”

Paul Bush, VisitScotland director of events, said: “Aberdeenshire is the perfect stage for events celebrating Scotland’s heritage.

“I am delighted that EventScotland is supporting the Lonach Highland Games through the National Funding Programme, helping this uniquely Scottish gathering return to the region in 2022.”