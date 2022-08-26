Historic Lonach Highland Games returns with ‘healthy blast of pipes and dram’ to welcome back visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Historic Lonach Highland Games returns with ‘healthy blast of pipes and dram’ to welcome back visitors

By Lottie Hood
August 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 10:01 am
The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is returning on Saturday, August 27. Picture by Kenny Elrick
The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is returning on Saturday, August 27. Picture by Kenny Elrick

One of Scotland’s most iconic traditional summer events is back this Saturday and is promising a “fun-filled” day out for all.

The Lonach Highland Gathering and Games is expected to welcome thousands of people back to Strathdon for the first time in two years.

Steeped in history, the games in Strathdon have been welcoming visitors for almost 200 years to celebrate the best of Scottish heritage.

The games have not been held since 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick

People from near and far will be participating in many of the piping, dancing and heavy and light athletic events throughout the day.

Pipe bands and the famous Lonach Highlanders will also be performing throughout Saturday.

Organisers of the games are “relieved” to be hosting the event again in Aberdeenshire and are looking forward to build momentum for next year as the Lonach Society marks its 200th anniversary.

‘Clearing the gloom of recent years’

Lonach Society patron Sir James Forbes said he is looking forward to welcoming back “all friend of Lonach” at last.

He added: “We have dearly missed this unique day of Scottish sport and camaraderie.

“It is the highlight of our year and we look forward to a healthy blast of the pipes -and conceivably a dram- to clear our heads of the gloom of recent years”

Paul Bush, VisitScotland director of events, said: “Aberdeenshire is the perfect stage for events celebrating Scotland’s heritage.

“I am delighted that EventScotland is supporting the Lonach Highland Games through the National Funding Programme, helping this uniquely Scottish gathering return to the region in 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Aberdeen affordable waiver has helped spur on developments such as the Denburn House flats plan
Hundreds of new Aberdeen city centre homes thanks to controversial scrapping of affordable housing…
0
unison strikes
Bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
0
Former Courage on the Catwalk model is raising money for Friends of Anchor by taking part in Ride the North. Supplied by Joan Cordier.
Aberdeenshire Courage model who fought cancer is cycling 100 miles for charity that always…
0
Post Thumbnail
Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day
0
mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay…
0
Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder accused's lawyer withdraws from case at 11th hour
CR0037703 Unison picket line at Inverurie Souterford Waste and Recycling Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 26-08-2022`
Bin strikes spread with more refuse workers taking to picket lines to protest over…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0
David Young flipped his car while driving drunk in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Financial worker flipped car while driving drunk in Aberdeen
Willie Miller led Aberdeen to the first of three consecutive Scottish Cups at Hampden Park in 1982.
Should Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller be given the freedom of the city?
1

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…