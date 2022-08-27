Police called to crash on the A96 in Aberdeen By Michelle Henderson August 27, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 5:50 pm 0 Police are currently at the scene at Auchmill Road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have been called to the A96 in Aberdeen following reports of a collision. The incident happened on Auchmill Road, close to the Haudagain roundabout. Officers are currently at the scene. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Police confirm that two cars were involved in crash that led to part of… 0 Ukrainian refugee embarks on 1000 mile cycle challenge across Scotland 0 My big fat foraging diary: Four weeks of living off foraged food reveals the… 0 You've been Tangoed: Aberdeen thief snared by fizzy drink Church unveils plans to turn closed Northfield and Summerhill parishes into new Aberdeen homes 0 7 of the best eateries in Aberdeen for top dining out deals 0 Gallery: Gin fans flock to P&J Live in Aberdeen for The Gin to My… 0 People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast Foodbank boss slams council in row over funding to feed Aberdeen's hungry 2 'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team 0 More from Press and Journal Malky Mackay slams "inexplicable" decision not to send James Sands off in early stages… Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt referee got winning penalty call right after… 0 GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 Impressive Aberdeen blow away 10 man Livington 5-0 to jump to third in the… 0 Ross County swept aside by rampant Rangers in four-goal defeat at Ibrox 0 Caley Thistle crash to late defeat as penalty seals Championship win for visitors Morton 0