Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police called to crash on the A96 in Aberdeen

By Michelle Henderson
August 27, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: August 27, 2022, 5:50 pm
Police are currently at the scene at Auchmill Road.
Police have been called to the A96 in Aberdeen following reports of a collision.

The incident happened on Auchmill Road, close to the Haudagain roundabout.

Officers are currently at the scene.

More as we get it.  

