Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost

A project to upgrade public toilets in Wester Ross has been provisionally allocated more than £20,000 of funding.

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project has been put forward to receive £20,148 from the Highland Coastal Communities Fund.

The money would be used to repair and refurbish the facilities at the entrance to the village, with improvements to be made to the disabled toilet’s railings, sanitary ware and changing space.

The Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Area Committee has been awarded a total of £339,108.57 to distribute in the local area.

Biz Campbell, the area committee chairwoman, said: “I am delighted that we were able to provisionally agree just over £20,000 of funding towards improvements to public conveniences in Coigach.

“The village is nearly an hour away from the nearest facilities and so investment in facilities in our rural villages is essential for the local economy as tourists will have access to open, clean and reliable conveniences when they visit.”

The fund is designed to support economic regeneration and sustainable development around coastal areas in the Highlands.

The overall sum of £3,201,134 comes from revenue generated by Scottish Government Crown Estate marine assets.

All projects must be located within 3.1 miles of the coast and address economic recovery, community resilience, the impact of climate change or the challenges of rural depopulation.