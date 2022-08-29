Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost

By Ellie Milne
August 29, 2022, 8:39 pm
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.

A project to upgrade public toilets in Wester Ross has been provisionally allocated more than £20,000 of funding.

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project has been put forward to receive £20,148 from the Highland Coastal Communities Fund.

The money would be used to repair and refurbish the facilities at the entrance to the village, with improvements to be made to the disabled toilet’s railings, sanitary ware and changing space.

The Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Area Committee has been awarded a total of £339,108.57 to distribute in the local area.

Biz Campbell, the area committee chairwoman, said: “I am delighted that we were able to provisionally agree just over £20,000 of funding towards improvements to public conveniences in Coigach.

Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Area Committee chairwoman Biz Campbell. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The village is nearly an hour away from the nearest facilities and so investment in facilities in our rural villages is essential for the local economy as tourists will have access to open, clean and reliable conveniences when they visit.”

The fund is designed to support economic regeneration and sustainable development around coastal areas in the Highlands.

The overall sum of £3,201,134 comes from revenue generated by Scottish Government Crown Estate marine assets.

All projects must be located within 3.1 miles of the coast and address economic recovery, community resilience, the impact of climate change or the challenges of rural depopulation.

