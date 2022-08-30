Aberdeenshire Council launches £500k upgrade project to improve off-street car parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council launches £500k upgrade project to improve off-street car parks

By Denny Andonova
August 30, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 1:48 pm
aberdeenshire car park
Laurencekirk car park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council is launching a five-year project to upgrade car parks across the region.

Council officials will invest around £500,000 from the £130million infrastructure fund, agreed in March, into improving worn-out and dilapidated parking facilities.

The local authority currently runs and maintains 113 public car parks across 43 areas in Aberdeenshire – providing a total of 4,088 spaces for residents.

As part of the improvements, a number of facilities will undergo essential works to repair any environmental degradation, and be brought up to higher standard.

This includes installing underground cables and empty duckts to facilitate the potential set up of EV charging points at a later date.

Bay sizes will also be re-assessed on a case-by-case basis, and requirements for blue badge and mobility accessible parking, as well as motorcycle allocation, will be reviewed.

‘Backlog in required improvements’

Parking facilities, which have been identified to be in the worst condition, as well as those in town centres, will be prioritised.

Infrastructure services committee chairman John Crawley said: “The £500,000 allocation to car park upgrades from the infrastructure fund will allow a start to be made in addressing the current backlog in required improvements and our clear approach will ensure that this additional money is targeted effectively to achieve the greatest lasting benefit to our car parking assets.”

An Electric Vehicle charging point at Laurencekirk town center car park.
EV charging point at Laurencekirk town center car park. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Vice-chairwoman Isobel Davidson added: “This is a very welcome investment in our car park infrastructure and will help us future-proof many of our facilities for many years to come.

“Of course we have to be pragmatic and be clear that not all of our car parks can be improved at this time.

“However the re-assessment of parking bay sizes is particularly welcome as cars have increased in size considerably in recent year and will make it much easier and safer for those accessing their vehicles.”

