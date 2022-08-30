Police investigation into Stonehaven rail crash submitted to Crown Office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation into the Stonehaven rail crash has now been passed on to the Crown Office.

Police confirmed they have now concluded their “complex investigation” and submitted the report to the procurator fiscal.

The report compiled by Police Scotland, British Transport Police and the Office of Rail and Road is one of two investigations which was launched following the derailment in August 2020.

On the two year anniversary of the crash, politicians urged them to finish their probe as soon as possible to help “heal the pain” of the families.

The other investigation was published by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) back in March.

Three people, Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Christopher Stuchbury, died when the train derailed at Carmont on August 12, while six others were injured.

Detective Superintendent Alex Dowall said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who died and were injured following the Stonehaven train derailment in August 2020.

“Following a complex investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy by Police Scotland, British Transport Police and the Office of Rail and Road, a Police Scotland / BTP report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The 300-page RAIB report made 20 safety recommendations after investigators spoke with dozens of individuals and organisations, as well as analysing thousands of documents.

Network Rail and other organisations must address these recommendations.

The investigation took 18 months and concluded that there were multiple concerns, including the failure to limit the speed of the train.

None of the staff at the scene, including driver Mr McCullough, were found to be responsible in any way.