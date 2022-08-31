Aberdeen care home rated one of the best in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen care home has been rated as one of the top 20 in the country by residents.

Maryfield West Nursing Home, on Queen’s Road, has received an award from the UK’s leading review guide, carehome.co.uk.

The home was chosen from 1,026 across Scotland based on the reviews written by residents, as well as their friends and families.

Diane Martin, home manager at Maryfield West Nursing Home, said: “The team at Maryfield West strive to ensure that we provide the very best in care for our residents and to have been awarded top 20 for the second-year running is a fantastic achievement for the home.

“I am so proud of my team and the kindness and passion that they display each and every day to our residents and relatives and this recognition is so well deserved for them all.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Maryfield West Nursing Home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Scotland.

“It is a huge achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”

Success across the country

A further four care homes in the north and north-east also made it on to the top 20 list for Scotland.

These are the Mull Hall Care Home in Invergordon, Etive House Care Home in Oban, The Cowdray Club in Aberdeen and the Barchester Seaview House Nursing Home in Wick.

Ms Hopkins added: “We now have nearly 250,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like.

“Our reviews reveal the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Choosing a care home can be daunting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”