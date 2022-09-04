Huntly firefighter Mark Allan driving second fire engine to Ukraine months on from first mercy mission to war-torn nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly firefighter Mark Allan driving second fire engine to Ukraine months on from first mercy mission to war-torn nation

By Ben Hendry
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Huntly firefighter Mark Allan will be helping to drive a fire engine to war-torn Ukraine
Mark Allan is going back to Ukraine with another fire engine. Picture by Darrell Benns

Mark Allan rumbles into view perched behind the wheel of a 24-year-old fire engine.

He is meeting us at Huntly Fire Station, where the local mechanic works as a retained firefighter.

But pretty soon, he will be driving it all the way from his hometown to the Ukraine border – providing a vital resource after months of Russian troops seeing the vehicles there as “big red targets”.

While many may baulk at such a journey, it will be the second time Mark has visited since the invasion.

Mark Allan will soon be journeying across Europe again. Picture by Darrell Benns

He first went there with the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (Sera) just weeks after Putin’s troops launched their barbaric campaign.

Now Mark is tinkering with a 1998 fire engine to get the next delivery ready.

The vehicle was used in Tonypandy, and donated to Sera when it was retired.

The vehicle outside Huntly Fire Station. Picture by Darrell Benns

Mark drove from Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh to collect it, and has been getting it cleaned up while performing “a few little repairs”.

Mark Allan on why Ukraine trips matter

Recently, he received a reminder of just how important the charity’s work is, when images emerged showing one of their engines at the scene of a mall which had been bombed.

The fire engine in the foreground of this photograph was delivered by SERA in partnership with the UKRO & Blythswood…

Posted by Scottish Emergency Rescue Association on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Mark said: “It’s not often we see them, but somebody always spots one if it’s in news footage.

“They are seen as big red targets over in Ukraine, so it shows how badly needed they are to those crews.”

And in the months since his last effort, he has been raising thousands towards Sera’s work.

A car wash at the station and various drives in the town have helped add to the charity’s coffers.

The Huntly FC board member has even struck up a bond with a Ukrainian family now living in the town, including arranging a VIP trip to Christie Park.

The fire engine Mark Allan is taking to Ukraine was in remarkably good condition. Picture by Darrell Benns

What’s next as Ukraine trip looms?

On September 15, he and two others will take it in shifts to drive the fire engine to the borderline at Lviv.

It will be packed with essential supplies and equipment.

Hoses will be brought across for crews in Ukraine to use. Picture by Darrell Benns

One final finishing touch will be adding new Ukraine vinyl where crests for the South Wales Fire Service were once emblazoned on the side.

For safety reasons he won’t be staying to help train crews there, with the area still known as a “danger zone”.

But that is something Mark hopes to do in the future, should conditions allow.

Anyone who wants to donate can transfer money to the Huntly Fire Service Community Fund, with the sort code 826511 and account number 40275687. The reference is “SERA Ukraine”.

Read all about Mark’s last trip here:

‘We could hear gunfire’: Huntly fireman’s ‘heartbreak’ at watching women and children flee Ukraine

