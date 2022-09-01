Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital

By Lottie Hood
September 1, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:43 pm
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
A charity has been given around £440,000 to transform the “much-loved local landmark” into a health and wellbeing centre.

Leanchoil Trust has been given £440,500 to purchase the abandoned hospital in Forres.

The hospital closed to patients in 2018 and in its wake, a trust was formed to make use of the empty space.

Pictured is Leanchoil Hospital building in 2020. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

With the funds received from the Scottish Land Fund, the trust will now be able to put pre-laid plans in place. The site includes the main hospital, ancillary buildings, grounds and woodland.

Included with the wellbeing centre will be supported living accommodation and a veterans’ activity centre.

‘Will become a huge asset for Forres’

Chairman of Leanchoil Trust, Graham Hilditch, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from the Scottish Land Fund, which is key to returning Leanchoil, a much-loved local landmark, back into community ownership and service.

“It is also recognition of the hard work that trustees have put in to getting the project to this point.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said the awarded funding was “absolutely fantastic news” for the trust.

Douglas Ross. Picture by Scott Baxter.

He added: “It was extremely disappointing when Leanchoil Hospital closed in Forres given how it gave patients easy access to healthcare on their doorstep.

“However, the work of the trust means that we are now in a place where this site can be developed and the ownership transferred into the hands of the community over the next few months.

“This is a huge boost for the trust and I will continue to work closely with them to ensure that their plans continue to come to fruition and that the site becomes a huge asset for the Forres area in the years ahead.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “Having met the trust earlier this year for an update on their plans I know how hard they’ve worked to get to this point and the trustees will be over the moon at having secured this cash.

“I’m excited to see plans for Leanchoil Hospital progress in the months and years ahead.”

Bringing community visions to life

The Leanchoil Trust joins three other groups in Scotland to receive funds to buy land and buildings and repurpose them.

Applecross Community Company was also awarded £106,833 to acquire a church building in Camusterrach, Applecross, to create a community hub.

Mairi McAllan, Scottish Government minister for environment and land reform, said: “I’m delighted that the Scottish Land Fund continues to empower local groups to improve their local areas.

“Communities know best what’s right for them including when it comes to the ownership and use of local land and buildings. Therefore it’s great to see more groups being supported to bring their vision for thriving community assets to life.”

