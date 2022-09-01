Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity has been given around £440,000 to transform the “much-loved local landmark” into a health and wellbeing centre.

Leanchoil Trust has been given £440,500 to purchase the abandoned hospital in Forres.

The hospital closed to patients in 2018 and in its wake, a trust was formed to make use of the empty space.

With the funds received from the Scottish Land Fund, the trust will now be able to put pre-laid plans in place. The site includes the main hospital, ancillary buildings, grounds and woodland.

Included with the wellbeing centre will be supported living accommodation and a veterans’ activity centre.

‘Will become a huge asset for Forres’

Chairman of Leanchoil Trust, Graham Hilditch, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from the Scottish Land Fund, which is key to returning Leanchoil, a much-loved local landmark, back into community ownership and service.

“It is also recognition of the hard work that trustees have put in to getting the project to this point.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said the awarded funding was “absolutely fantastic news” for the trust.

He added: “It was extremely disappointing when Leanchoil Hospital closed in Forres given how it gave patients easy access to healthcare on their doorstep.

“However, the work of the trust means that we are now in a place where this site can be developed and the ownership transferred into the hands of the community over the next few months.

“This is a huge boost for the trust and I will continue to work closely with them to ensure that their plans continue to come to fruition and that the site becomes a huge asset for the Forres area in the years ahead.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “Having met the trust earlier this year for an update on their plans I know how hard they’ve worked to get to this point and the trustees will be over the moon at having secured this cash.

“I’m excited to see plans for Leanchoil Hospital progress in the months and years ahead.”

Bringing community visions to life

The Leanchoil Trust joins three other groups in Scotland to receive funds to buy land and buildings and repurpose them.

Applecross Community Company was also awarded £106,833 to acquire a church building in Camusterrach, Applecross, to create a community hub.

Mairi McAllan, Scottish Government minister for environment and land reform, said: “I’m delighted that the Scottish Land Fund continues to empower local groups to improve their local areas.

“Communities know best what’s right for them including when it comes to the ownership and use of local land and buildings. Therefore it’s great to see more groups being supported to bring their vision for thriving community assets to life.”