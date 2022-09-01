Gordon Highlanders memorial in Aberdeen reopens following refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens gathered today to commemorate the north-east soldiers who “paid the ultimate price” to defend their country in the early 1880s.

After a two-year delay due to Covid, the Gordon Highlanders Egypt 1882 and Sudan 1884 memorial in Duthie Park was officially reopened following refurbishment.

Friends of Duthie Park first launched the revamp project in 2018 to restore the “obliterated” monument to its former glory and make it more accessible to the public.

Situated near the park’s café, it immortalises the soldiers who lost their lives in the first two campaigns of the newly formed 1st Battalion Gordon Highlanders.

War veterans and members of the public stood in silence around the “splendid” Celtic Cross to celebrate their “bravery” and salute their sacrifice.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association, said they are very proud to shine more light on their achievements.

He said: “We are very proud to have this unusual monument here in Aberdeen and commemorate those who have paid the ultimate price.

“Not many people know about the campaigns in Egypt and Sudan and the sacrifice of these soldiers.

“And we need to remember what they’ve done for their country and recognise their achievements. It’s important to carry on their legacy.”

The refurbishment was carried out in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and the Gordon Highlanders Association, which helped with additional funding.

All of the verges around the memorial have been cleared out, with a metal fence creating an special platform for the “spectacular” statue.

Preserving history for future generations

Chairman of the Friends of Duthie Park Alan Amoore who carried out the work, said: “In these very difficult financial times, this I feel is an excellent example of two charitable organisations working together.

“The site obviously had to be cleared as the memorial was completely obliterated with things grown over it, and all the rest of it.

“We often talk abut the bravery of our own local regiment, and I think for generations to come, it’s very worthwhile to preserve memorials like this one.

“And to some extent, we are also preserving the history of the park.

“Hopefully now that it’s more accessible, even local children might be interested and come to find out more about it.”

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener, Miranda Radley, added: “It is great to see the refurbished memorial which will mean a great deal to relatives of those in the Gordon Highlanders who fought in these campaigns.

“The Friends of Duthie Park have done a fantastic job with the refurbishment and we thank the group for the tremendous amount of effort involved.”