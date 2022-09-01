Gordon Highlanders memorial in Aberdeen reopens following refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gordon Highlanders memorial in Aberdeen reopens following refurbishment

By Denny Andonova
September 1, 2022, 4:32 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 5:36 pm
Pictured are members of the Gordon Highlanders Association at the official opening of the refurbished Gordon Highlanders Eqypt 1882 and Sudan 1884 memorial in Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Pictured are members of the Gordon Highlanders Association at the official opening of the refurbished Gordon Highlanders Eqypt 1882 and Sudan 1884 memorial in Duthie Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Dozens gathered today to commemorate the north-east soldiers who “paid the ultimate price” to defend their country in the early 1880s.

After a two-year delay due to Covid, the Gordon Highlanders Egypt 1882 and Sudan 1884 memorial in Duthie Park was officially reopened following refurbishment.

Friends of Duthie Park first launched the revamp project in 2018 to restore the “obliterated” monument to its former glory and make it more accessible to the public.

Situated near the park’s café, it immortalises the soldiers who lost their lives in the first two campaigns of the newly formed 1st Battalion Gordon Highlanders.

Pictured are from left, Lord Provost David Cameron, Alan Amoore (chairman of Friends of Duthie Park) and chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

War veterans and members of the public stood in silence around the “splendid” Celtic Cross to celebrate their “bravery” and salute their sacrifice.

Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue, chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association, said they are very proud to shine more light on their achievements.

He said: “We are very proud to have this unusual monument here in Aberdeen and commemorate those who have paid the ultimate price.

“Not many people know about the campaigns in Egypt and Sudan and the sacrifice of these soldiers.

“And we need to remember what they’ve done for their country and recognise their achievements. It’s important to carry on their legacy.”

Chairman of the Gordon Highlanders Association Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The refurbishment was carried out in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and the Gordon Highlanders Association, which helped with additional funding.

All of the verges around the memorial have been cleared out, with a metal fence creating an special platform for the “spectacular” statue.

Preserving history for future generations

Chairman of the Friends of Duthie Park Alan Amoore who carried out the work, said: “In these very difficult financial times, this I feel is an excellent example of two charitable organisations working together.

“The site obviously had to be cleared as the memorial was completely obliterated with things grown over it, and all the rest of it.

“We often talk abut the bravery of our own local regiment, and I think for generations to come, it’s very worthwhile to preserve memorials like this one.

“And to some extent, we are also preserving the history of the park.

Dozens gathered for the official opening of the memorial. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Hopefully now that it’s more accessible, even local children might be interested and come to find out more about it.”

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener, Miranda Radley, added: “It is great to see the refurbished memorial which will mean a great deal to relatives of those in the Gordon Highlanders who fought in these campaigns.

“The Friends of Duthie Park have done a fantastic job with the refurbishment and we thank the group for the tremendous amount of effort involved.”

