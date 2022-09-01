Diver, 38, dies in ‘unexplained’ Stornoway Harbour incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A diver has died during an “unexplained” incident in Stornoway Harbour on the Isle of Lewis.

Police have launched a probe to establish the full circumstances. The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.

Stornoway Coastguard received a call for assistance from within the harbour at 6.21pm on Wednesday and Stornoway Lifeboat was launched.

A 38-year-old diver was taken aboard the lifeboat.

The man was rushed to a waiting ambulance by members of Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team, but was sadly confirmed to have died before reaching Western Isles Hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a diver having been injured at Stornoway harbour.

“A 38-year-old male diver was taken to Western Isles Hospital, however he was pronounced dead en route to hospital. No-one else was injured.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”