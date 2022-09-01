Diver, 38, dies in ‘unexplained’ Stornoway Harbour incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diver, 38, dies in ‘unexplained’ Stornoway Harbour incident

By Mike Merritt
September 1, 2022, 4:44 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 4:46 pm
Stornoway Harbour. Photo: Shutterstock
Stornoway Harbour. Photo: Shutterstock

A diver has died during an “unexplained” incident in Stornoway Harbour on the Isle of Lewis.

Police have launched a probe to establish the full circumstances. The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.

Stornoway Coastguard received a call for assistance from within the harbour at 6.21pm on Wednesday and Stornoway Lifeboat was launched.

A 38-year-old diver was taken aboard the lifeboat.

The man was rushed to a waiting ambulance by members of Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team, but was sadly confirmed to have died before reaching Western Isles Hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.15pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a diver having been injured at Stornoway harbour.

“A 38-year-old male diver was taken to Western Isles Hospital, however he was pronounced dead en route to hospital. No-one else was injured.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

