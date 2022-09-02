Ukrainian art dealer forced from home country exhibiting at Aberdeen Art Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ukrainian art dealer forced from home country exhibiting at Aberdeen Art Fair

By Ellie Milne
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Mykola Zinchenko of Promotion Gallery.
Mykola Zinchenko of Promotion Gallery.

An art dealer from Ukraine who was forced out of his home country is exhibiting at Aberdeen Art Fair this weekend.

Mykola Zinchenko, who established Promotion Gallery, works with around 30 artists from Ukraine.

He had to leave behind his home and work to save his family after Russia invaded six months ago.

The 33-year-old has been in the UK since May and has lived in Aberdeen for the past two months.

Aberdeen Art Fair at the Music Hall in 2019. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“When the war started I had to leave my country to save my family and thanks to the Scottish Government we were granted visas,” he said. “I’m grateful to the Scottish people and government. They’ve been kind to us.

“Here I’m continuing to develop my professional activities and am exploring opportunities by promoting Ukrainian art and bringing attention to the situation there.

“I’m sending funds raised to the artists that are now in Ukraine and need it more than ever.”

Sharing Ukrainian culture

Mr Zinchenko’s family business in Ukraine, an auction house, was established in 1995.

He has been selling art through an online marketplace for the past decade and set up Promotion Gallery five years ago to exhibit contemporary art.

“We had everything in Ukraine,” he said. “Now we’re having to start again from the beginning.”

Aberdeen Art Fair is giving him and the artists he works with the opportunity to share their art with a new audience.

“We’re bringing Ukrainian art and sharing the culture,” he continued. “The main mission is to support the creative sector in Ukraine and spread the culture around the world.

“One day there will hopefully be a cultural centre in Great Britain where we can make exhibitions.”

“Ukranian landscape” by Volodymyr Koziuck, the People’s Artist of Ukraine, who has helped accommodate refugees at his studio since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This weekend, Promotion Gallery and fellow Ukrainian gallery, Lysenko, will be exhibiting in Scotland for the first time.

Nataliya Lysenko is travelling up from London for the event with another collection of artworks which will “enhance the stand”.

They will feature the work of a number of Ukrainian artists, including Vachagan Norazyan, Volodymyr Koziuck, Olexandr Khrapachov and Tanya Vasilenko.

Promotion Gallery will be on stand 16 at Aberdeen Art Fair in the Music Hall this weekend. It is open between 6pm and 9pm on Friday and between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

